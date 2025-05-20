Sharmila Tagore’s vintage photo from Satyajit Ray’s film sparks nostalgia after her Cannes 2025 appearance; take a look

This year’s Cannes red carpet may have been criticised for its lack of spark, thanks in part to a maze of evolving style rules. But all it took was a moment — two legendary women walking side by side — to remind everyone what true star power looks like. Simi Garewal, Sharmila Tagore, and Wes Anderson attended screening of Aranyer Din Ratri at Cannes Film Festival.(X/@Sourav_3294)

Veteran icons Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal made a rare joint appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 on Monday evening, drawing instant attention and admiration. The occasion? The screening of Satyajit Ray’s 1970 Bengali classic Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest), which was showcased as part of the Cannes Classics section. The film’s 4K restored version, led by director Wes Anderson over six painstaking years, marks a significant cinematic revival — and it brought two of its most memorable muses back into the spotlight.

Tagore, known for her grace and poise both on and off screen, chose a rich green saree for the evening, accompanied by her daughter Saba Pataudi, who wore a sunshine-yellow ethnic ensemble. Simi Garewal, effortlessly elegant as always, appeared in a pristine white gown by Indian couture label Karleo — staying true to her signature style.

On the red carpet, the two were warmly welcomed by Wes Anderson himself, a long-time admirer of Ray’s cinematic genius. In a quiet but powerful moment, the past and present of Indian cinema met the gaze of international film lovers, and the effect was electrifying. The post quickly went viral, with one user commenting, “That’s how one needs to dress up at Cannes — such royalty.” Another added, “Finally, the right representation of Indian cinema! Full of grace and talent.” Reactions online were filled with praise and reverence. “Two jewels,” read one comment. “Appropriate slay!” said another. For many, it wasn’t just about the fashion or the film — it was about a moment of cultural pride.

Adding to the nostalgia, Mubi India shared a behind-the-scenes image of Tagore from the original shoot of Aranyer Din Ratri, sending fans into an emotional spiral.

As fleeting trends and fashion fads swirl around the Croisette, the appearance of Tagore and Garewal reminded the world that real style has nothing to prove. It simply arrives — calm, luminous, and unforgettable.