Shashi Tharoor on being accused of sharing a paid review for The Ba***ds of Bollywood: ‘No opinion I express…’

When something leaves Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speechless, you know it has to be either really bad or really good. It was the latter in the case of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood . Over the weekend, the politician got a chance to watch Aryan’s show and he was blown away. In his review, Shashi called the series ‘absolute #OTT GOLD’, ‘true storytelling powerhouse’ and a ‘masterpiece’, which left him ‘irresistibly hooked’. While some fans believed Aryan deserved this high praise, there were several netizens who trolled Shashi, accusing him of sharing a paid review. Well, the MP has now broken his silence.

Under Shashi Tharoor’s review of Aryan Khan’s show The Ba***ds of Bollywood , which had a special message from one father to another for Shah Rukh Khan, many netizens attempted to troll him. One such comment read, “Are you doing paid tweets for Bollywood ? I couldn’t tolerate even the 15 min of the first episode,” whereas another internet user wrote, “Sir, not sure if this was politically influenced, but calling this series "good/great", considering the calibre of content you produce does make it look "Paid PR" from @iamsrk team.” A netizen also claimed, “Shashi Tharoor new side business _Paid reviews!!” Replying to this comment, the politician wrote, “I’m not for sale, my friend. No opinion I express has ever been paid for by anybody, in cash or in kind.”

In his review of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Shashi wrote, “Just finished watching Aryan Khan's directorial debut, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”, and I'm left grasping for words of praise. It takes time to grow on you, but then you’re irresistibly hooked! The writing is sharp, the direction is fearless, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed. A genius, often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour, sending up every cinematic cliche with razor-like wit — and a series of insider jokes that let the audience into the act & behind the scenes. The seven compelling episodes mark the arrival of a true storytelling powerhouse. Take a bow, Aryan Khan—you’ve delivered a masterpiece: “TheBa***dsOfBollywood” is brilliant! @iamsrk : from one father to another, let me say: you must be so proud!!”

Have you watched Aryan’s show yet?