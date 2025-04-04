Shatrughan Sinha remembers Kranti co-star Manoj Kumar: He used to call me Ramayan-vaasi

Actor Shatrughan Sinha on Friday mourned the loss of legendary actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar, remembering their time together. “Wo mujhe Ramayan-vasi kehte thhe," the 78-year-old whose Mumbai residence is named Ramayan, recalls. Manoj Kumar and Shatrughan Sinha worked together in Kranti and Santosh.

He adds, "Humare ghar se unke liye khana bhi jata tha, aur wo hass kar bolte thhe ki ‘behna ko bolo’ ki khana bhejo. Bohot milansar insaan thhe wo. Kuch mahine pehle hum unke ghar gaye thhe jab wo ghar par thhe. We sat for 2-4 hours and laughed together. Phir kuch time baad pata chala ki wo admit ho gaye hospital mein. Aaj bohot hi dukh ki baat hai ki wo nahi rahe."

Shatrughan worked with Manoj in his directorial Kranti (1981) and later in Santosh (1989). However, not many are aware that Shatrughan was initially supposed to collaborate with Manoj in the 1972 film Shor, co-starring Jaya Bachchan. Shatrughan recalls how Manoj had offered him the role but due to his busy schedule at the time, he had to decline the opportunity. The role eventually went to Prem Nath.

"There was one more film that we were supposed to do together. It was 'Shor'. The role that Prem Nath ji played was first offered to me but at that time I was so busy," Shatrughan shares.

Reminiscing about their time working together on Kranti, Shatrughan says, "Main late lateefi ke liye mashhoor tha ya badnaam tha par Manoj ji ne kabhi mujhe kuch nahi kaha. He was so relaxed and cool. He used to say to me, 'Ramayanvaasi, tumhe pura freedom hai. Jab aana hai aao. In jest, I used to call him the Tooty Fruity ice cream of the industry. All in one! Be it writing, directing, editing or acting, he was perfect!"

Also Read: Did you know Manoj Kumar donated his entire National Award money for 1965 film Shaheed to Bhagat Singh’s family

The two actors shared a deep off-screen bond as well. Shatrughan recalls a visit to Manoj's home a few months ago, where he and his wife, Poonam Sinha, spent several hours with him and his family: "We sat with him for three-four hours. That day when we came back we also sent food for him. He was very fond of Poonam ji's cooking and would call sometimes and say, 'Main bacho ka mama bol raha hun. Behna ko bolo khana bhijwa de'."

"This is a big loss for everyone and me personally," he signs off.

Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87 on Friday morning at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.