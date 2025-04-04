Did you know Manoj Kumar donated his entire National Award money for 1965 film Shaheed to Bhagat Singh’s family

Manoj Kumar, the legendary actor and filmmaker, died at the age of 87. The actor told Hindustan Times nearly a decade ago how he had donated the entire amount he received for the National Award for his 1965 film Shaheed to Bhagat Singh’s family. (Also Read | When Manoj Kumar revealed how he got the title of ‘Bharat Kumar’) Manoj Kumar turned scriptwriter for Shaheed.

When Manoj Kumar spoke about donating Nation Award money

The late actor won the first national award as a scriptwriter for Shaheed in 1965 and then in 1967 for the patriotic film Upkar. Speaking with HT in 2016, he had said, “I donated the entire amount I got for my national award for Shaheed to Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s family. Awards do give any creative person a sense of satisfaction. I am happy that the government has at last rewarded my work.”

Shaheed is a patriotic film directed by S Ram Sharma. Apart from Manoj, it also stars Kamini Kaushal, Pran, Iftekhar, Nirupa Roy, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri and Anwar Hussain. It is based on the life of Bhagat Singh.

In the same interview, he had also spoken about meeting Satyajit Ray and talking about Upkar with him. “At an international film festival in Delhi, I came across Manikda (Satyajit Ray). I asked him if he had watched my film, Upkar. He said he had, but found it melodramatic. I smiled and questioned him if the sequence in his own film Charulata (1964) where a thunder storm occurs when Soumitra Chattarjee sees Madhabi Mukherjee not melodramatic? Patting me affectionately, Manikda said I caught him!! There can’t be anyone like Manikda, even today,” he had said.

About Manoj Kumar

Manoj, affectionately known as 'Bharat Kumar', died at 4.03 am on Friday at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. According to medical reports, the cause of his death was identified as cardiogenic shock due to acute myocardial infarction, a severe heart attack. The reports also confirmed that Manoj had been battling decompensated liver cirrhosis in the past few months, which contributed to his declining health. He was admitted to the hospital on February 21, 2025, after his condition worsened.

More about Manoj Kumar's career, honours

Throughout his career, Manoj became known for both his acting and direction in films that focused on national pride and the spirit of unity. His iconic roles in films such as Shaheed, Upkar, and Rang De Basanti resonated deeply with the patriotic sentiments of the Indian public. His contributions to Indian cinema earned him several prestigious accolades, including a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards in different categories.

In recognition of his immense contribution to Indian arts, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri in 1992. His legacy was further solidified when he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, the highest recognition in Indian cinema.