Shawn Mendes draws huge crowds, Glass Animals steals hearts on maiden Indian gig and more from Day 1 of Lollapalooza

From artists like Shawn Mendes, Glass Animals, Zedd to Cory Wong, Jonita Gandhi and Talwinder, day one of Lollapalooza was a power-packed musical day. The multi-genre music festival is in its third edition and is taking place in Mahalakshmi Race Course in Mumbai. Shawn Mendes and Jonita Gandhi at Lollapalooza day 1 in Mumbai (Abigail Banerji/HT Photo)

Jonita Gandhi, who has songs such as What Jhumka?, Deva Deva, and Gilehriyaan to her name, has been making waves for herself as a live performer. She opened for international singer Dua Lipa in December last year and recently took the stage on the first day of the two-day festival powered by BookMyShow.

The 35-year-old sang several of her top numbers, but what made her fans hoot with joy during her performance was the fact that she performed an unreleased piece of music. For this untitled track, she collaborated with Canadian rapper-singer Tesher, of Jalebi Baby fame, revealed Jonita.

During her performance, she was also joined by rapper and songwriter Divine, who called her “one of the most talented and hard-working artiste I know”. The two artistes have worked together on several music tracks, including Yaad and Sitara.

Many eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Jonita had worn an embroidered black bodysuit that was very similar to the one that Taylor Swift had worn during her The Eras Tour. It even featured the tassel details that can be seen on Taylor’s Zuhair Murad bodysuit.

The headliner for day one was Shawn Mendes, who has been exploring Mumbai for the last three days. There were several viral moments during the singer’s performance, including the instance where he wore the Team India jersey and sported cricketer Virat Kohli’s number. He said, “India, I know you guys have a big, important cricket game tomorrow. Good luck. I hope everything goes well for you.” This was in reference to the final match of the ICC Tournament between India and New Zealand, which will be taking place in Dubai. The musician sung There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back, Wonder, Treat You Better, Lost In Japan, Mercy, Monster, Heart of Gold and more.

The 26-year-old was visiting the country for the first time and had already spent three days in Mumbai exploring the city. Several videos and photos of his trip to the Colaba Causeway market, where he was seen in a baniyan doing some chappal shopping with his team. He also performed his popular song, Señorita, at a music institution in the city.

Speaking about his trip to the country, Shawn told the crowd: “I have been here for three days, and it has been some of the most magical three days of my life. It has been truly special.”

Glass Animals, best known for their viral hit Heat Waves, played their first concert in India to a packed audience. The four-member band that is made up of Dave Bayley (Lead vocalist), Drew MacFarlane (Guitarist), Joe Seaward (Acoustic Drummer) and Edmund Irwin-Singer (Bass Guitarist) played several songs, including Creatures in Heaven, Space Ghost Coast To Coast, A Tear in Space, and The Other Side Of Paradise, to name a few.

It was during the start of Space Ghost Coast To Coast that Dave spotted some unruly behaviour in the crowd. He immediately stopped the song and asked the people if they were okay. Once assured that the situation was under control, he restarted the song and continued to put on a great show.

Zedd and Cory Wong, a guitarist, collaborated during the latter’s set, much to the surprise of the audience. The 35-year-old DJ then hurried to his stage and put on an energy-pumping gig that included remixes of several popular songs.