Shikhar Pahariya says Janhvi Kapoor ‘loves fiercely’ in a moving Women’s Day post

Shikhar Pahariya marked International Women's Day 2025 with an extensive Instagram post, honouring the significant women in his life. Among them, he dedicated a touching message to his girlfriend, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, applauding her strength and perseverance. He expressed that she had taught him to remain steadfast and commended her ability to withstand pressure. Shikhar admired Janhvi's fierce love and unwavering determination.

On Saturday, Shikhar took to Instagram to reflect on the meaning of celebrating women, writing, “Some days on the calendar remind us to celebrate women. But do we truly understand what that means?" He shared that, for him, women had been his pillars of strength, his mentors, and the guiding forces that shaped him. His post included heartfelt notes for his grandmother Ujwala Shinde and his mother Smruti Shinde, followed by a moving tribute to Janhvi Kapoor.

Speaking about Janhvi, he wrote, “And from Janhvi—a woman who defies every expectation, whose fire refuses to dim—I learnt to be unshaken." He continued, “In a world that constantly tries to mould women and tell them who they should be, she carries a rare determination—the kind that doesn’t break under scrutiny, doesn’t bow to pressure. She loves fiercely, dreams boldly, and proves, every single day, that resilience isn’t about surviving—it’s about thriving."

Accompanying his post, Shikhar shared several pictures of Janhvi Kapoor. One featured her with her pet dog, while another was a behind-the-scenes moment from the filming of her 2020 movie, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Another image captured Janhvi with her beloved pet, also including Shikhar, Khushi Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi was deeply touched by Shikhar’s heartfelt tribute and responded in the comments, writing, “best son best grand son best friend best ever," along with a heart emoji. Her brother, actor Arjun Kapoor, also acknowledged the post with a clapping emoji.