Shogun and Emilia Perez's wins to Kylie-Timothee PDA and Zendaya-Tom's engagement: Top moments from Golden Globes 2025

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards, held in Los Angeles on Sunday night and hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, dazzled with its signature blend of glamour, surprises, and milestones. This year's event was packed with unforgettable moments, from groundbreaking wins to viral red carpet buzz. Here are the top highlights that had everyone talking:

Emilia Pérez wins big

With ten nominations, Spanish-language French musical comedy film, Emilia Pérez was one of the most anticipated films of the night and did not disappoint. It claimed four awards, including Best Non-English Language Picture and Best Musical or Comedy. Zoe Saldaña won Best Supporting Actress for her vibrant performance, while the film’s original song, Mi Camino, also won the Best Original Song.

Fernanda Torres makes history

Fernanda Torres created history by becoming the first Brazilian actor to win the Golden Globe for Best Female Actor in a Drama. Her performance in I’m Still Here captivated audiences and critics alike, drawing praise for its emotional depth. Torres’s win comes over 25 years after her mother became the first Brazilian actress to be nominated for a Golden Globe, making this victory a poignant tribute to her family’s legacy in cinema.

Shōgun wins all the TV awards again

After sweeping the Emmys last year, the historical drama Shōgun was a powerhouse in the television categories, once again, winning all four of its nominations, including Best Drama Series. The show’s intricate storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and stellar performances captivated audiences and critics alike, as it beat other popular shows including Jeremy Allen White's The Bear, highlighting the enduring appeal of epic historical narratives and the exceptional talent behind the series. While The Bear lost across major categories to the period drama, Shogun, actor Jeremy Allen White won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of a troubled chef navigating personal and professional challenges in the series, earning the show its sole Golden Globe win.

Demi Moore’s first ever win

Hollywood star Demi Moore finally earned her first Golden Globe for her role in The Substance, after decades of being in the industry. In an emotional acceptance speech, Moore shared her journey of overcoming self-doubt and industry biases. Reflecting on a past where she was dismissed as a "popcorn actress," she expressed gratitude for the recognition and the resilience it took to reach this moment.

Emotional and spontaneous speeches steal the show

The evening was marked by deeply emotional acceptance speeches. Brady Corbet’s reflections on perseverance, Demi Moore’s heartfelt acknowledgment of her journey, and Fernanda Torres’s tribute to her late mother all struck a chord with the audience. Tadanobu Asano who received the award for Best Supporting Actor in a television drama series, for his performance in Shogun delivered a sassy speech as he said, "Maybe you don't know me. I'm an actor from Japan," which draw a raptrous response from the crowd. Actor Jessica Gunning had the most hilarious reaction, as she tripped while getting on stage to receive her award for Best Supporting actress for her performance in the Limited Series, Baby Reindeer. She started off by saying, "Almost showed my Golden Globes," before adding how winning the award was the most exciting thing which happened to her since her parents gifted her a hamster.

Payal Kapadia’s near miss

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light narrowly missed winning the Best Motion Picture Non-English Language award, which went to France’s Emilia Pérez, and she lost the Best Director award to Brady Corbet for directing The Brutalist. While it was a tough loss, Kapadia was all smiles at the red carpet, indicating that the nomination itself was a significant moment for Indian cinema on an international stage

Zendaya sparks engagement rumours

Dune star Zendaya turned heads on the red carpet with a dazzling diamond ring on her left hand, sparking rumours of her engagement to Tom Holland. Her accessory quickly became one of the night’s most talked-about moments, with fans speculating about the next chapter in her romance with Holland.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s PDA

The Golden Globes also played host to some real-life romance as Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner shared affectionate moments during the ceremony. The couple, who began dating in 2023, were spotted kissing and giggling, oblivious to the cameras capturing their every move. Jenner was even seen mouthing "I love you" to Chalamet, a moment that quickly went viral and had fans swooning.

Sofia Vergara’s hilarious moment featuring Jodie Foster

For the second time this year, Jodie Foster edged out Sofia Vergara, this time at the Golden Globes. Foster took home the award for Best Female Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology Series for her role in True Detective: Black Country. As Jodie made her way to the stage to deliver her acceptance speech, Vergara jokingly stood up and shouted, "No! No! Not again! Gimme one!" The playful outburst had the audience in stitches

