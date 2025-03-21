Shraddha Kapoor gives BF Rahul Mody a tight hug in viral video; fans predict wedding bells for ‘Stree aur Purush’

Ever since the release of Stree 2 (2024), fans have eagerly been waiting for Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor to announce her next film. While she will be a part of Stree 3, netizens have a lot of questions about her other rumoured projects such as Krrish 4 with Hrithik Roshan, Dhoom 4 with Ranbir Kapoor and the much-talked about Naagin. Well, as we wait for Shraddha to spill the beans about her next film, the actor has been making headlines with her recent sightings with rumoured boyfriend, screenwriter and assistant director Rahul Mody. Their latest cosy video has now left tongues wagging! Shraddha Kapoor and her rumoured BF Rahul Mody

When celebrity couples walk around hand in hand, they leave the internet gushing over them. However, Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody have never indulged in any kind of PDA in their viral videos. But this time, a sweet moment between the two rumoured love birds was caught on camera, which made the hearts of their many fans flutter with delight! In this clip, which has now taken over the internet, Shraddha and Rahul are seen walking towards their car before saying goodbye with a tight and warm hug. This video has now convinced social media that wedding bells could be around the corner.

Under a Reddit thread featuring this viral video of Shraddha and Rahul, a social media user called the two: “Stree aur purush,” whereas another referred to Shraddha’s 2013 romantic drama Aashiqui 2 and stated, “Rahul ki Aarohi yaaaar.” In the film, Shraddha’s character was named Aarohi whereas her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur was Rahul. Another fan gushed, “Suddenly, they're everywhere! I wonder if wedding bells are already ringing,” whereas one predicted, “they might marry later this year or early next year definitely !”

Well, apart from a movie announcement, fans are now eagerly waiting for Shraddha to spill the beans about her love life and marriage plans. We hope she’s listening!