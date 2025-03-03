Shraddha Kapoor’s BF Rahul Mody holds her tight in cosy phone wallpaper; fans say ‘They gonna be shaadi-ing soon’

Will Shraddha Kapoor be the next celebrity to get married in a grand wedding? The actor’s fans are convinced after getting a look at her wallpaper. But what’s so special about it? For the longest time Shraddha has kept her personal life private, despite being an open book for her fans who she interacts with regularly through social media. However, last year she made headlines when the actor spoke about her ‘partner’ in an interview, confirming that she’s not single anymore. But she did not reveal names. Well, a video which caught a glimpse of Shraddha’s phone wallpaper has now put an end to all rumours, giving fans their answer. Shraddha Kapoor's phone wallpaper with Rahul Mody

During her latest outing, Shraddha’s phone screen lit up as she made her way to the car, surrounded by paparazzi. Her wallpaper featured an unseen cosy mirror selfie, where screenwriter and assistant director Rahul Mody is holding Shraddha tight in his arms. For the longest time, rumours linking Shraddha and Rahul made the rounds on the internet. But with this wallpaper, fans are convinced that Shraddha has made her relationship official. That’s not all! Netizens are guessing that the actor will be the next celebrity from our country to tie the knot.

After catching a glimpse of Shraddha’s phone wallpaper with her beau, one social media user claimed, “They gonna be shaadi-ing soon it seems,” whereas another netizen asked, “Kaun hai wo Shraddha ka mangetar?” Agreeing, an internet user gushed, “Shaadi soon😍,” whereas another comment read, “She intentionally confirmed her relationship❤️.” There were some netizens who accused Shraddha of intentionally unveiling her wallpaper to make headlines. Could this be the actor's way of dropping a hint about her possible impending nuptials? Well, only Shraddha can answer this question and we should patiently wait for the same.

Today, Shraddha is celebrating her 38th birthday. On this occasion, we wish her all the love and joy in the world, as we wait for the actor to announce her next project after Stree 2 (2024).