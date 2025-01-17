Shraddha Kapoor twins with rumoured BF Rahul Mody amid on-and-off dating rumours; fans say ‘making ppl ulooo’

Shraddha Kapoor is full of mystery and fans just can’t take it anymore. May it be her line up of upcoming films or her love life, netizens require some serious clarity from the Bollywood actor. This is because even though there are several rumours about her next project, Shraddha has not officially announced any film after her last release Stree 2 (2024). Meanwhile, on the personal front, fans are confused about their beloved babudi’s relationship status— is she dating screenwriter and assistant director Rahul Mody or are they just good friends? Well, her latest social media post is only making the rumour mill churn faster. Shraddha Kapoor is reportedly dating Rahul Mody

We are talking about Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram story, where she shared a cute picture with Rahul Mody. The reason why this post sent tongues wagging is that it’s a typical photo a couple would share on social media. At least that’s what the internet seems to think. It looks like a mirror selfie, where Rahul and Shraddha are standing together, side by side, wearing matching abstract bermuda shorts. Their faces are not visible, but Shraddha has tagged her rumoured beau with a big red heart emoji above his Instagram handle name. Well, fans have tons to say about this post.

Under a Reddit thread, where Shraddha’s Instagram story was reshared, a curious social media user inquired, “Inka to breakup hua tha na ?? She had unfollowed Mody ka kutta as well 🤣🤣🤣🤣.” Replying to this question, another netizen guessed, “movie khatam baat khatam i guess 😅.” An internet user pointed out, “I find it bizarre that they “split” during her last release and patched up out of nowhere. I don’t know. Very weird,” while a fan directly called out Shraddha, claiming, “Hehe, babudi is too good at making ppl ulooo,😜.”

Last year, Shraddha and Rahul made their first appearance together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. However, some time later when Shraddha unfollowed the writer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023) as well as his dog on social media, netizens guessed they had broken up. But reports about a patch-up soon began doing the rounds again when Shraddha gave a glimpse of their vada pav date on Instagram. Well, fans will just have to patiently wait for Shraddha to spill the beans!