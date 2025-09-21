Actor-writer Shreedhar Dubey on Homebound’s Oscar journey: A story rooted in universal truths

Actor and writer Shreedhar Dubey believes the deeply rooted narrative and universal appeal of Homebound make it the “right choice” for India’s entry to the Oscar race. Actor and writer Shreedhar Dubey (centre) with Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa Shreedhar, who acted in the film, co-wrote its dialogues and served as Awadhi dialect coach, says its strength lies in authenticity. The film stars Ishaan Khattar, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. “It’s the story about the lowest strata of society in India and the rooted feelings which mirror the universal truth prevailing everywhere that makes the film very special,” he says, adding, “It’s about people who are ignorant about the larger picture and live in a shell; by the time they realise it, it’s too late. It’s a very global subject that is getting the eyeballs.”

Shreedhar Dubey was last seen in Haddi and OMG 2 (2023). This isn’t his first collaboration with director Neeraj Ghaywan. Shreedhar earlier worked on the filmmaker’s debut Masaan (2015), where he acted and coached actors Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi: “Neeraj got me on board for Homebound for Awadhi. I trained actors, besides being offered a role. Since I am from Lucknow, my command of the local lingo came in handy. I wrote the dialogues with him and Varun (Grover).”