Actor-writer Shreedhar Dubey on Homebound’s Oscar journey: A story rooted in universal truths

“It’s the story about the lowest strata of society in India and the rooted feelings which mirror the universal truth prevailing everywhere that makes the film very special,” he says, adding, “It’s about people who are ignorant about the larger picture and live in a shell; by the time they realise it, it’s too late. It’s a very global subject that is getting the eyeballs.”
Shreedhar Dubey was last seen in Haddi and OMG 2 (2023).
This isn’t his first collaboration with director Neeraj Ghaywan. Shreedhar earlier worked on the filmmaker’s debut Masaan (2015), where he acted and coached actors Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi: “Neeraj got me on board for Homebound for Awadhi. I trained actors, besides being offered a role. Since I am from Lucknow, my command of the local lingo came in handy. I wrote the dialogues with him and Varun (Grover).”
The film made waves at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), winning second-runner up in the popular category. “It’s Neeraj’s vision, his understanding of society, research, and hard work that made the film shine at TIFF and earned the Oscars entry. This is just a start but a positive one. I hope it climbs the ladder and fetches India the Academy Award,” he adds.
Reflecting on his role, Dubey reveals a personal connection to the director's vision. “Somewhere, the roles I have done are a reflection of Neeraj’s persona. Ten years back in ‘Masaan’, I played a college-passout part of Neeraj, and in this one, I am enacting what goes on in his mind. There is always a character in the film that is himself, and luckily both times he chose me to play that,” says the actor, who also played the title role in the OTT series Physics Wallah (2022).