Siblings Day 2025 | Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora: We always have each other's back

From growing up together in Mumbai, sharing inside jokes, and having those heart-to-heart conversations, actors Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak's bond goes beyond just being sisters. Through the ups and downs of life in the limelight, they've always had each other's back. On Siblings Day today, the duo open up about their bond. Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora

When asked about their most cherished childhood memories, Amrita describes it as "a bouquet of wonderful moments". She fondly recalls, "Malla has always been protective of me since I was a baby. Even through school and college, she always looked out for me. The confidence I would get from knowing she was there, that she had my back, that is memorable." She adds, "I never got into any situations that other kids would get themselves into because she was always there. She really took me under her wings."

Meanwhile, Malaika reflects on their shared experiences, saying, "For me, it has been the growing up together — the school, college, and MTV — Amu has always been there. Even when I went on my first date, she was my plus one! That went through life for a while till she started hanging out by herself, and then she had her own set of friends. But till then, my friends were her friends." She continues, "I was like a surrogate mother to Amu. Constantly mothering her, taking care of her, fighting her battles, helping her pack her bag and more. One thing I remember from Amu's growing up years is that she never called me by my name. She always called me 'didi.' I will always cherish that. She was the cutest kid; she would always come running to me, 'Didi, I need this, didi, I want that.' I was very protective of her."

Having always done things together, one wonders if there was any sibling rivalry or jealousy between them. But Malaika and Amrita are quick to say that it didn’t exist. "If anything, I would be irritated. I used to adore her, but she would just stick with me 24x7, and sometimes I would tell her, 'Amu, please give me some breathing space.' But it was all very healthy. We encouraged each other. Even when she wanted to do MTV, she was unsure, and I told her just go for it. It helped, I think, to have an older sister around. And then, when Amu did her first film, she became her own," Malaika shares. Amrita adds, "The hand-holding stopped because then both of us ventured in different paths. But even during that time, when we were both climbing up different ladders professionally, there was never jealousy. We were each other's sounding board."

And who between the two of them is a secret keeper? Amrita responds, "Malla is secretive, I'm a secret keeper." She elaborates, "You will never know what is happening in Malla's personal space unless and until she wants you to know it. And if she wants to share or confess something, she knows she can with me, and I'll take it to my grave. Of course, it'll come with my gyaan which she may or may not like. Even I've shared things with her. But I'm not secretive. I'm an open book." Malaika concurs, saying, "Yes, Amu is a secret keeper, but the chances of she slipping up are far more." Amrita adds, "But when it comes to keeping secrets, both of us have a responsible approach."

As they reflect on the evolution of their relationship from childhood to present day, the sisters credit their mother Joyce Polycarp for playing a significant role in shaping their bond. Amrita recalls, “Our mother would always tell us, ‘It’s always going to be you and her forever’. That is instilled in us.” Malaika tells us, “Mum would say, ‘Friends and partners will come and go, but it’s the two of you who will always have each other’s back. You must take care of and protect each other.’ Now, we have our own lives and homes, but we have each other’s back.”

Amrita adds, “Growing up together, I was more of a party girl. Malla was never on board with that. But, she would take a hit for me if I would get into trouble.” As for how they spend their time together now, Malaika tells us, “I love family time and going on holidays with the family and the kids.” She, however, adds, “One thing I wish we could do more of is spend one-on-one time. I do miss it.”

Despite their closeness, like any siblings, there have been ups and downs. "We've had our share of ups and downs, fights, and there have been days when I wanted to catch her and slap her. That’s how it is with siblings. But at the end of the day, there’s a lot of love and understanding. There have been times when I’ve been upset with her, but Amu always reaches out. She's always concerned. She'll say, 'let's talk it out.' And irrespective of whatever the situation, all it takes us is one phone call or message to say 'I need you here'," Malaika shares.

"For me, the roots are so strong, that no matter what, even if a singular person has to say something about my sister, I cut that person off. I let go very easily, but if someone has said anything about her without knowing the facts, I hold (a grudge). It's like, 'Don't mess with my family'," Amrita signs off.