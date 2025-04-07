Menu Explore
Malaika Arora talks about ‘choosing distance over disrespect’ post-breakup with Arjun Kapoor

ByRiya Sharma
Apr 07, 2025 07:09 PM IST

Malaika Arora shared a cryptic post talking about the importance of calm and distance over conflict and disrespect. 

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor confirmed their split last year. Now, Malaika has shared a cryptic post about choosing distance over disrespect and calm over chaos. Some of her fans reacted to the post, saying, “Thought her and Arjun would be endgame.” (Also Read: Malaika Arora recalls fan encounter that left her scared: ‘She had some scissors or something in her bag’)

Malaika Arora talks about choosing calm over conflict post-breakup with Arjun Kapoor last year.
Malaika Arora talks about choosing calm over conflict post-breakup with Arjun Kapoor last year.

Malaika Arora shares a cryptic post

On Monday, Malaika took to Instagram and shared a post on her story, which read, “The older you get, the more you choose calm over conflict and distance over disrespect. Drama becomes intolerable to you, and your peace becomes your ultimate priority. You start surrounding yourself with people who are good for your mental health, heart, and soul.”

A screengrab of Malaika Arora's Instagram stories.
A screengrab of Malaika Arora's Instagram stories.

A Reddit user shared her story on the platform, and people had mixed reactions to it. One of the comments read, “Thought her and Arjun would be endgame. Imagine Janhvi and Malaika as sisters-in-law.” Another commented, “What she is realising in her 50s, I realised in my 20s. We are not the same.” Another wrote, “She is still doing teenage stuff.”

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship

Arjun and Malaika confirmed their relationship in 2018 and, since then, had been quite open about expressing their love for each other on social media. However, in 2024, they parted ways. During the promotion of his film Singham Again, Arjun revealed that he was single, confirming his split with Malaika.

Later, Malaika also responded to his “I’m single” statement and told ETimes, “I am a very private person, and there are certain aspects of my life which I don’t want to elaborate on much. I will never choose a public platform to talk about my personal life. So, whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative. I just want to say that, yes, it has been a very trying year for various reasons. I think it is time for all of us to move on from whatever transpired in the year that went by. I am ready for the New Year and a new start in my life.”

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s recent and upcoming projects

Malaika is currently a judge alongside director and choreographer Remo D’Souza on Hip Hop India season 2. The show is available to stream on Amazon MX Player. Arjun, on the other hand, was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which failed to perform at the box office. He will next be seen in Boney Kapoor’s film No Entry 2, where he will share the screen with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
