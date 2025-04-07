John Abraham goes out on dinner date with wife Priya Runchal but Arjun Kapoor's hilarious question makes fans ROFL

Bollywood actor John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal stepped out for a cozy dinner date with a couple friends recently in Bombay. Priya took to Instagram to share a picture from the outing and fans were quick to comment on the lovely couple. Among a string of reactions, actor Arjun Kapoor's comment got the most likes. John Abraham and Priya Runchal's dinner date gets a cheeky response from Arjun Kapoor on Instagram

In the candid picture, John looked at ease in casual black t-shirt and pants while Priya chose a brown dress teaming it with black heels. The couple smiled for the camera along with their friends. And it seems like they were still waiting to order but Arjun seem to know what John would have for dinner. Arjun commented, "Did john Carry his pasta?" receiving likes from the users. The question definitely piqued Priya's interest and she quipped saying, "haha it’s under that big napkin :)"

John and Arjun collaborated for Ek Villain Returns in 2022. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film also starred Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. It was a spiritual sequel to 2014 Ek Villain which had Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in key roles.

About John and Arjun future projects

John who was last seen in The Diplomat, will next be seen in Tehran, a political drama which will revolve around a real-life attempt on the life of an Israeli diplomat in Delhi. John also has Rohit Shetty's next in pipeline. Meanwhile, Arjun who was recently seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, will be part of No Entry 2 which also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. The film will reportedly hit the screens on October 26, this year.