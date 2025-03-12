Sidharth Malhotra talks about raising kids; reveals he met Kiara on Lust Stories set: ‘I knew what she was up to’

Star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are slowly moving on to the next chapter of their happily ever after. The actors, who tied the knot in 2023, are currently expecting their first child together. Before getting married, the love birds were dating for over 2 long years. While they never confirmed the rumours, it is believed that they fell in love while shooting for their 2021 film Shershaah. But did you know that’s not the first time that Sidharth met Kiara? Their meet-cute was actually on the sets of Kiara’s 2018 anthology film Lust Stories, which featured her much-talked about scene with a vibrator. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's first meeting was on Lust Stories set

Sidharth Malhotra sat down for a fun chat with YouTuber Lilly Singh recently. In one segment, Lilly applauded Kiara Advani’s performance in Lust Stories, directed by Karan Johar. When she guessed that Sidharth was supportive of it, the actor replied, “Oh absolutely! So actually we, now that we’re married, that's the reason I met her. I'm very grateful that short film to be made, because I met her when they stopped... I was on set, I did go to meet Karan (Johar) at that set and we met and we met right after that.” Lilly called this a great meeting story and agreeing with her, Sidharth shared, “I know! I didn't want to be for that, but I knew what she was up to because I'd heard the story from Karan before.”

He explained that the presentation was funny and the heart was in the right place, lauding Kiara for being bold in her choices. Talking about their marriage and the past one year, Sidharth shared that having Kiara with him has been a good influence. He went on to call his wife family-oriented and explained how her ethics and morals are in the right place, which is something he respects and admires. Much to the delight of their fans, Sidharth also opened up about raising kids.

Recalling an interview where Sidharth said that raising sons is very important and it starts with the father, Lilly asked the actor about the role of a father. Sidharth shared, “The best way in my book, thought its a very difficult way and we've all spoken about it, is to definitely get your boys in check, you know, growing up. And that would be my intent whenever in life that a point would come. Be it a girl or a boy, I think values, ethics and just being a kinder human being and a more sensitive human being. I was reading recently and it says, you know, being a male is by birth but being a man is by choice.”

And what is man? Sidharth explained that it means taking responsibility for your own actions, being more accountable and sensitive towards what you're saying and how you're dealing with loved ones. Well, we can’t wait to witness Sidharth Malhotra in his dad era!