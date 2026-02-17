Sidharth Malhotra's father Sunil Malhotra passes away, actor in Delhi with family

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is mourning the loss of his father, Sunil Malhotra, who passed away four days ago. The actor and wife Kiara Advani rushed to Delhi to attend the last rites and be with the family during this difficult time. Sunil and Sidharth Malhotra

A source close to the family says the last rites have been completed but the couple will be spending time in Delhi with the family. Sunil Malhotra’s demise has left Sidharth deeply affected, as he shared a close bond with his father. The actor has often spoken about his admiration for him, once calling him his “favourite hero” and a constant source of inspiration in his life. Sidharth has largely maintained privacy around the personal loss, choosing to grieve away from the public eye.

Sunil Malhotra, a former Merchant Navy captain, was known to be an important influence in Sidharth’s upbringing and career journey. His passing marks a profound personal loss for the actor, who has often credited his parents for keeping him grounded despite fame.