Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Sidharth Malhotra's father Sunil Malhotra passes away, actor in Delhi with family

    Actor Sidharth Malhotra is grieving the death of his father, Sunil Malhotra 

    Updated on: Feb 17, 2026 8:28 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Actor Sidharth Malhotra is mourning the loss of his father, Sunil Malhotra, who passed away four days ago. The actor and wife Kiara Advani rushed to Delhi to attend the last rites and be with the family during this difficult time.

    Sunil and Sidharth Malhotra
    Sunil and Sidharth Malhotra

    A source close to the family says the last rites have been completed but the couple will be spending time in Delhi with the family. Sunil Malhotra’s demise has left Sidharth deeply affected, as he shared a close bond with his father. The actor has often spoken about his admiration for him, once calling him his “favourite hero” and a constant source of inspiration in his life. Sidharth has largely maintained privacy around the personal loss, choosing to grieve away from the public eye.

    Sunil Malhotra, a former Merchant Navy captain, was known to be an important influence in Sidharth’s upbringing and career journey. His passing marks a profound personal loss for the actor, who has often credited his parents for keeping him grounded despite fame.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Sidharth Malhotra's Father Sunil Malhotra Passes Away, Actor In Delhi With Family
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Sidharth Malhotra's Father Sunil Malhotra Passes Away, Actor In Delhi With Family
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes