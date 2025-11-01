Singer Jonita Gandhi reflects on collaborating with Ed Sheeran and opening for Enrique's concert: An incredible year

Singer and performer Jonita Gandhi is still soaking in what she calls an “incredible” year, one that saw her collaborate with English singer Ed Sheeran and, most recently, open for Spanish heartthrob Enrique Iglesias during his concerts in Mumbai this week. Singer Jonita Gandhi

“It was special to open for him, and I also got the chance to meet him before the performance,” Jonita shares and adds, “He’s so warm and humble. Though he’s such an iconic artist, he’s incredibly down-to-earth and gracious, which reflects in his music. Opening for him felt surreal. He has such a massive global fanbase, and sharing that space and energy was amazing.”

Watching Iglesias perform took her back in time. “Hearing his hits like I Like It, Bailando and of course, Hero, brought back all my childhood memories,” she smiles. Jonita’s own setlist included Heavens, Beparwai, Jhumka Gira Re, Noorie and more. “The response was electric. I just wanted to set the tone for the night and get everyone vibing, and the crowd gave that energy right back.”



For Jonita, performing live is and will always be her favorite zone. "That honestly means the world to me. Performing live is my happy place — it’s where I feel most connected to myself and to people. Knowing that audiences enjoy that energy and feed off it makes me so grateful. It’s been such a beautiful journey, and I’m just thankful to everyone who’s been part of it.”

The singer says it makes her happy to see India as every international artiste’s favorite destination. "Absolutely! It’s amazing to see so many global artists choosing India as a key stop. Our audiences are so passionate and music-loving! As an Indian artist, it fills me with pride to see our live scene getting the recognition it deserves.”

On what’s on her plate, she adds, “Touchwood! Collaborating with Ed was a dream, and opening for Enrique was another milestone moment. I’ve got some exciting projects and new music lined up - both independent and collaborative - and of course, more shows!”