Singer Master Saleem: Papa ki maar ka nateeja hai, main aaj gaa raha hoon

Singer Master Saleem, who was in Lucknow to perform at the Deshaj event, goes back to memory lane and tells how strict measures taken by his father Sufi singer Ustad Puran Shah Koti have made him a popular singer today. Master Saleem during his performance at Deshaj in Lucknow(Deepak Gupta/HT)

Sharing how his father trained him with love and strictness, the Mast Kalandar (Hey Babby, 2007) singer says, “Once I was singing on stage and my sur went wrong so he pointed it out in front of the audience. It again happened in the next performance. The third time he did not point it out to me – unhone mujhe mara. He hit me with a stick on my back and warned, ‘Sahi gaa, warna achha nahi hoga!’ We wondered why parents do so but later I realised why he was so strict. I love him and unki maar ka nateeja hai main aaj gaa raha hoon! It’s his birthday today and I wish him long life.”

Master Saleem and Malini Awasthi

The singer gives a word of advice to youths. “They should respect their parents, stay away from nasha, learn music be it tabla, sitar or singing.”

This is his second visit to Lucknow after performing at the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi event this year. “I have come here before and it’s a beautiful city. Bada adab ka sheher hai aur bahut sureeley log rehte hai yahan. Malini didi (Awasthi, folk singer-organiser) played a perfect host and gave us lots of love and respect. Bahut maza aaya unke saath gaa kar. Lucknow walon se prem bad gaya hai, ab to atey ragengey...jahan pyaar hai wahan sansaar hai!” he said.

He performed Punjabi folk and classical songs and won the hearts of the audience by singing his chartbuster film songs.

Deshaj: A bouquet of folk performances

Nautanki on Sultana Daku by Padma Shri artiste Ram Dayal Sharma(HT Photo)

The two-day Deshaj event, held at Lohia Park amphiteatre turned out to be a perfect mix of folk events from different parts of India.

Marathi folk singer Nandesh Umap mesmerised audience with Vithal Vithal and other performances. Garudan Parava folk dance from Kerala and folk theatre Bhaona from Assam on Narshima avtar captivated the audience. Another highlight of the event was nautanki on Sultana Daku by Padma Shri artiste Ram Dayal Sharma.

Different folks including Matki folk from Madhya Pradesh, Phag from Haryana and Pai Danda from Bundelkhand were performed. Mirroring this year’s theme Mahakumbh songs from Prayagraj (UP) were also presented by a troupe. Singer and Son Chiraiya founder Malini Awasthi also presented folk songs.

During Master Saleem and Umap’s performance, the audience came near the stage and sang and danced with the performers.