Singer Sia sparks dating rumours with reality star Harry Jowsey — and their 21-year age gap has everyone screaming

Sia’s famously private life just got a dose of reality TV. The Chandelier hitmaker, 49, was recently spotted on what appeared to be a cosy dinner date with Too Hot To Handle alum Harry Jowsey, 28. The unlikely duo were seen walking hand-in-hand after dining at Ca Del Sole restaurant in Los Angeles on Saturday night, according to Daily Mail. Singer Sia and Harry Jowsey

Sia looked effortlessly edgy in a long-sleeve black dress and brown leopard boots, her signature blonde hair styled in two French braids. Jowsey, known for his appearances on Netflix reality shows and his social media presence, wore an olive green button-up with matching pants over a white tee.

Fans were stunned

Naturally, the internet had thoughts. “Well that’s a duo we didn’t have on the 2024 bingo card,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added, “This is the most random relationship.” Most of the chatter, though, focused on their age gap. “The 21 year age difference…” one person observed, while another wrote, “The age difference is crazy………” One user quipped, “Sia lowkey does seem like she could be a sugar momma lol.”

Others were simply blindsided by the pairing: “I leave the internet for 2 days and Harry Jowsey is dating Sia?” and “I’m pissing at Harry Jowsey and Sia being together LMFAO he really just goes for anyone.” One particularly confused fan said, “I don't give a flyin fvk about Harry Jowsey, but him with Sia is most def highly odd. So odd that it intrigues me.”

A breakup and back-to-back sightings

This new outing comes just months after Sia filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Bernad. In the court documents, she requested primary legal and physical custody of their 15-month-old son, Somersault Wonder Bernad, though she was open to allowing Bernad visitation rights.

The couple had kept much of their relationship — and even their child — under wraps. During their two-year marriage, Sia never publicly confirmed her son’s birth. She also adopted two 18-year-olds in 2019 who had aged out of foster care, and has since become a grandmother after one of her sons had twins.

As for her sighting with Jowsey, this wasn’t the first time Sia was seen with a man post-divorce. Just weeks earlier, she was photographed walking with a bearded mystery man in Los Angeles on March 21, and later with him again at Katy Perry’s Lifetime of Songs concert in Inglewood.

As for whether Sia and Harry are just friends or something more — fans will have to wait and watch. But as one X user summed it up: “So odd that it intrigues me.”