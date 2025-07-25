Slipknot to release more than 40 previously unheard tracks for the band’s 25th anniversary

American heavy metal band Slipknot are commemorating a quarter-century of their iconic debut with a sprawling reissue of their 1999 self-titled album. According to a report in billboard, the deluxe package is set to arrive on September 5 via Roadrunner Records. Slipknot released their self titled debut album in 1999

This special edition comprises 59 tracks in total, including 40+ never-before-released recordings. Spread across six vinyl LPs, the collection includes early demos, alternate mixes, live performances, and a host of rarities. Fans will also find exclusive new artwork, archival photos from the band’s vaults, and nine collectors’ photo cards.

The announcement was accompanied by the release of an unearthed demo version of Prosthetics, a raw cut that predates the band’s sessions with producer Ross Robinson. The early version offers a glimpse into how the song evolved into one of the darker entries on the original record.

Among the previously unheard material are early recordings of fan favourites like Wait and Bleed and Spit It Out, along with mixes by Jay Baumgardner and Ulrich Wild. The live content documents Slipknot’s rapid ascent at the turn of the millennium, featuring a 1999 Hartford, Connecticut performance and several arena shows from the UK and Iowa in 2000.

“We loved what we did with the first record but we didn’t even know if there was gonna be anything after that,” guitarist Jim Root told billboard. “We just wanted people to hear it. Selling out of records and shows, having successful tours — those are goals for any band. But the dream scenario in some ways, came true for us,” he added.

Originally released in June 1999, Slipknot defied expectations, went double platinum, and helped reshape the landscape of heavy music. The album introduced the world to the band’s nine-member lineup, chaotic visuals, and genre-blending sound. Since then, Slipknot have sold over 30 million albums globally, earned 14 platinum and 40 gold certifications, won a Grammy, and topped the bill at the world’s most prestigious festivals.

Earlier this week, a limited run of 100 box sets surfaced via a mysterious countdown website. The site crashed shortly after launch, and all units were snapped up immediately, leaving many fans frustrated. Now, a wider ‘blood-splatter’ edition has been confirmed, limited to 1,899 copies worldwide. The box set will be available through physical and digital retailers.