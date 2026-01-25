After staying away from television for nearly two years, actor Sneha Wagh has now made a comeback on the small screen. Speaking to us, she shares, “Me being away from television was never because I was not getting work. I chose to stay away from the screen seeing that nothing was exciting enough.” Sneha Wagh on her returning to TV after 2-year break: It was a personal choice to stay away

She adds: "Whatever was coming my way didn’t feel exciting as it was the same kind of roles that I played before. Now, with me returning, I felt it was the right time. Seeing that I was on a spiritual journey, I realised that I can balance both aspects of my life."

During her time away from the screen, the actor chose to focus on her spiritual journey as she spent time reinventing herself in Vrindavan, while continuing to work selectively in films. Calling it a deliberate choice to not rush back to television until a role aligned with her, Sneha adds, "I was away from TV, but I was working on other things. I’ve always believed that you don’t have to keep working constantly to prove your relevance. Sometimes, stepping back helps you grow more than being visible all the time."

The 38-year-old mentions how staying away from TV helped her prioritise other things. Talking about the switch in television from when she started her journey in 2007, Sneha believes television has gradually moved away from exploring mature love stories. "We talk so much about millennials and Gen Z, about moving on quickly and not holding on. But if you look at our parents’ generation, love meant patience, sacrifice, and staying even when it was difficult. That kind of love deserves space on screen again, and when you get offered something of that sort, you say yes."

Acknowledging how television itself has changed over the years, she says, "The medium has become far more realistic. The acting, the lighting, the camera work, everything is subtler now. Earlier, everything had to be loud and larger-than-life. Today, silence and restraint communicate just as much, and that excites me as a performer."

Sneha Wagh, who will now be seen in Mahadev and Sons, admits her perspective on what she wants to portray on television has evolved over the years. "Earlier, I was very particular about playing only strong, empowered women. But now my perspective towards how I want to see myself on screen has changed," she signs off.