Sobhita Dhulipala reveals what made her follow husband Naga Chaitanya on Instagram: ‘I went to his profile and saw…’

It’s cute when two celebrities fall in love while working together on a film. But when fans hear buzz about a blossoming romance between two actors, who have never worked together, it raises intrigue — where did they meet, how did they fall in love, who confessed their feelings first? The same happened when Nagarjuna Akkineni announced his son Naga Chaitanya’s engagement to Sobhita Dhulipala last year. Months later, the love birds tied the knot in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in the presence of their family and close friends. But did you know an AMA session on social media led to their happily ever after? Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala during their Vogue cover shoot

After their wedding, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala had revealed that they bonded over their love for Telugu language, after they slid into each other’s Instagram DMs. But what prompted them to follow one another? In a recent chat with Vogue, Sobhita revealed, “I found out during an Ask Me Anything. I was sifting through the questions when I saw one that asked, ‘Why aren’t you following Chay Akkineni?’ I was like, ‘What?’ So I went to his profile and saw that he was following only around 70 people, including me. I was a tiny bit flattered, so I followed him back.”

Time and again, Chay Akkineni has shared how he admires Sobhita’s fluent Telugu. But what does Sobhita love about her husband? Revealing the same, Sobhita shared that it is Chay’s simplicity. She explained that before she knew her husband, Sobhita did not know he was so grounded. Sobhita was quoted saying, “He’s perfectly content spending two hours cleaning his bike simply because he loves it. If he really likes something—or someone—he finds joy in being completely devoted to it.” Chay also believes in the ‘beauty of life’, claims Sobhita.

Well, we wish them all the love and happiness as they enjoy marital bliss!