Sonakshi Sinha: Staying in love with Zaheer has been as easy as falling in love with him

Sonakshi Sinha has found that perfect balance between her professional and personal life. As she nears a year of being married to Zaheer Iqbal, she feels having a partner from the same profession definitely makes life easier.

“Of course we talk about our work at home with each other. Our work is a big part of our lives. I love taking his insight on things, he lives the vice versa. We share whatever is happening in our professional lives, like my scripts, he’s the first person I want to share everything with anyway. If there’s even a work meeting, I tell him everything. It gives me perspective,” says the 37-year-old, who is currently working on her next film Jatadhar.

It’s said that falling in love is easy- it’s staying in it that requires hard work. Ask Sonakshi if she feels it holds any truth, and she replies, “When we were dating, we used to become best friends and bi**h about each other, to each other! Honestly, it’s been as easy as falling in love. With the right person, there’s a great understanding about what relationships involve. We don’t get rattled by the hard times and don’t avoid uncomfortable conversations.”

And how do they approach posting about their lives on social media? “It’s not only about the couples, everybody is posting what they want to portray their lives as. We are happy to share our happiness with others. The beauty of it is you post what you want to, not each and every detail of your life,” she ends.