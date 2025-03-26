Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sonakshi Sinha: Staying in love with Zaheer has been as easy as falling in love with him

ByRishabh Suri
Mar 26, 2025 01:27 PM IST

Actor Sonakshi Sinha balances personal and professional life with husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal, sharing insights and experiences from their work.

Sonakshi Sinha has found that perfect balance between her professional and personal life. As she nears a year of being married to Zaheer Iqbal, she feels having a partner from the same profession definitely makes life easier.

Sonakshi Sinha (R) recently shot for HT City Showstoppers, dressed in a Vaani Vats outfit here.
Sonakshi Sinha (R) recently shot for HT City Showstoppers, dressed in a Vaani Vats outfit here.

“Of course we talk about our work at home with each other. Our work is a big part of our lives. I love taking his insight on things, he lives the vice versa. We share whatever is happening in our professional lives, like my scripts, he’s the first person I want to share everything with anyway. If there’s even a work meeting, I tell him everything. It gives me perspective,” says the 37-year-old, who is currently working on her next film Jatadhar.

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha, Anurag Kashyap, Adarsh Gourav: Stars set to make their Telugu debut

It’s said that falling in love is easy- it’s staying in it that requires hard work. Ask Sonakshi if she feels it holds any truth, and she replies, “When we were dating, we used to become best friends and bi**h about each other, to each other! Honestly, it’s been as easy as falling in love. With the right person, there’s a great understanding about what relationships involve. We don’t get rattled by the hard times and don’t avoid uncomfortable conversations.”

And how do they approach posting about their lives on social media? “It’s not only about the couples, everybody is posting what they want to portray their lives as. We are happy to share our happiness with others. The beauty of it is you post what you want to, not each and every detail of your life,” she ends.

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On