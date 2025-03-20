Sonakshi Sinha, Anurag Kashyap, Adarsh Gourav: Stars set to make their Telugu debut

Telugu film industry has given some of the biggest global blockbusters in recent times. Be it RRR or Pushpa, the film industry's Pan India status as attracted a new crop of actors and even a cricketer to make their big debut. From Sonakshi Sinha, Adarsh Gourav to David Warner and more, here's looking at the celebrities who will soon be seen in Telugu film industry. Sonakshi Sinha and Anurag Kashyap are some of the debutants in Telugu film industry.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha will soon make her Telugu debut. The actor recently announced that she will be part of Sudheer Babu’s horror thriller Jatadhara. The 37-year-old also shared her first look from the film directed by Venkat Kalyan. The makers had announced the film to be a blend of mythology and supernatural elements.

Anurag Kashyap

Actor-filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who recently made headlines for shifting from Mumbai and distancing himself from Bollywood, will soon be making his Telugu debut. Anurag will be seen playing a fearless cop in Adivi Sesh starrer action drama Dacoit. The movie, which is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, will feature Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. Directed by first-time filmmaker Shaneil Deo, the film will release later this year.

David Warner

Cricketer David Warner, known for his love for Telugu songs, has shot for Nithiin starrer Telugu film Robinhood. In a chat with HTCity, director Venky Kudumula had spoken about David’s part in the film and said, “From the point I wrote this cameo I knew I wanted someone special. It is very important role and when I shared with my actors and producer that David is on my mind, they were very excited and we went ahead with it.We made a presentation to David and he loved it.” The film also stars Sreeleela in the lead role.

Emraan Hashmi

Actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to make his Telugu debut in OG starring alongside Pawan Kalyan. Emraan will play a gangster called Omi Bhau in action thriller directed by Sujeeth. The film, which was slated for a release in Sept 2024, got pushed due to production delays.

Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav has already started shooting for his Telugu debut.

After the success of his latest outing Superboys of Malegaon, Adarsh Gourav is now eyeing South cinema. The actor has started shooting for his Telugu debut in a yet-to-be-titled film. In an old interview with us, the 30-year-old had spoken about his Telugu debut and said, “Telugu is my mother tongue, so it had been long due for me. It’s just that I didn’t know how to start working in Telugu films because I couldn’t find an in road.”