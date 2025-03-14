Sonakshi Sinha hits back at trolls criticising Zaheer Iqbal for not celebrating Holi with her: ‘Thoda relax karo’

Actor Sonakshi Sinha made a fun Instagram post on Friday, clicking solo pictures and wishing fans a Happy Holi. However, she soon had to limit comments under her post and hit back at trolls who kept making up reasons why her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, was missing from the pictures. (Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha speaks about fights with brothers Love and Kush, their 'jealousy' towards her) Sonakshi Sinha posted solo pictures of her playing Holi leading people to question where Zaheer Iqbal is.

Sonakshi Sinha hits back at trolls

Sonakshi posted numerous pictures on her feed with gulaal on her face and hands. Dressed in white, the actor looked happy in the pictures as she soaked up the sun and pouted in some of them. Sharing them, she wrote, “Holi haiiiiiiii!!! Rang barsao, khushiyaan manao!! Happy Holi mere doston, from the shoot of Jatadhara. (Throw colours, spread happiness. Happy Holi friends)”

However, trolls began leaving comments like, “I can say with surety that Zaheer cannot play Holi with this lady” and “Your father agreed, but your husband isn’t agreeing to it.” Some even asked her to ‘celebrate Ramzan’ instead. There were those who even pointed out that it was their first Holi after marriage and that they should celebrate it together.

Hitting back at them, Sonakshi edited her caption, writing, “Comments mein thoda relax karo…@iamzahero mumbai mein hai, aur mein shoot pe hu isiliye saath mein nahi hai…thanda paani dalo sar pe (Relax a little in the comments. Zaheer is in Mumbai and I am away at shoot. Pour some cold water on your head)”

Zaheer left a sweet comment, writing, “Missing youuuuu baby.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s love story

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before getting married in June last year. The couple met at a party hosted by Salman Khan. Zaheer debuted in the 2019 film Notebook, which Salman produced. He acted with Sonakshi in the 2022 movie Double XL and the Blockbuster music video.

Sonakshi and Zaheer married in an intimate ceremony on June 23 last year at their Mumbai home. They hosted a reception for friends from the film industry later on which was attended by several celebrities like Vidya Balan, Rekha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tabu and Anil Kapoor.

Sonakshi will soon debut in Telugu cinema with Sudheer Babu's Jatadhara. Zaheer last appeared in the 2024 film Ruslaan.