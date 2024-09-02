Sonam Khan wants to make a comeback after 30 years: I never valued my career like I should have

Actor Sonam Khan, who has done work in Bollywood and Telugu cinema, was last seen in Vishwatma (1992), is wanting to make a comeback in showbiz after 30 years, but this time via the digital route. "I definitely want to make a comeback soon. I am very interested in OTT. I want to play something I have never played before, something dark, and what I am not in real life. I want to find a zone in my age group," she says and adds that she is reading scripts and looking at certain offers. "I have been approached by a few people, but I want to play my age with grace, even if its a negative role. I am looking for that spark where I can relate with it in my mind, and something which leaves an impression." Sonam Khan

Khan left the entertainment industry at the age of 17 to get married to her now ex-husband and director Rajiv Rai in 1991 and moved abroad. "I was too young and I left too early, I hardly worked for three and a half years. I am not trying to compete with Deepika Padukone now, I just want to be in the zone of age 52 and do good work," she reveals.

However, things went south after ten years of marriage and Rajiv and Sonam separated in 2001, eventually getting divorced officially in 2016. "I fell in love and got married. I never valued my career like I should have because I got it really easily. But, I don't regret anything about my past. It has taught me and only made me a better person. Earlier, an actress didn't even have a choice but to have a family life, things were different back then," the 52-year-old continues, "I am so happy to see that top actresses are married and have a successful career at the same time. It is such a welcomed change. It was unheard of in my time."

"I am very friendly with him, I discuss my life with him. We have a son and we parted ways very amicably. He is a very important part of my life. We were living in abroad separately. I was travelling with my son to different places for his treatment. Distance sometimes does create a gap. Otherwise, we never yelled at each other or fought," Khan further adds.

The actor, who rang her birthday on September 2, says that she has never been crazy about celebration. "I am not much of a birthday person, everyday is like a birthday, a new start for me. Every day is like a new learning for me. I mostly spend my birthday with children with special needs, my son also has special needs," she concludes.