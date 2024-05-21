Vishwatma actor Sonam Khan set to make a comeback, would prefer OTT project over Bollywood films

Having been a part of cult films such as Tridev, Ajooba and Vishwatma, actor Sonam Khan was one of the most sought after female actors in the ‘90s, before she decided to quit the film industry 15 years ago. She left India and moved to Switzerland to focus on her family. Contemplating making a comeback soon, the actor expresses her wish to sign an OTT project. Sonam Khan

“I am not interested in doing movies,” she tells us, adding, “I really want to do something on OTT because with the web, there is no hero or heroine, and it’s just the characters without which the story cannot move. Also, I find OTT platforms more inclusive, and the stories are age appropriate, which is not always the case with Bollywood films.”

Hailing the streaming platforms for not only the kind of opportunities and variety they offer, but also for how they envision stories and characters, Sonam says she can’t wait to face the camera again.

“OTT gives you that chance to be yourself. In whatever content I have watched so far, I see women coming up the way they are. Manisha Koirala in Heeramandi is amazing and beautiful, and she commands the screen. That, I find so appealing. There are many other stars in the show, but she owns the domain, and only an OTT project with so much of depth will offer you that scope. In all shows, there are several characters. and everyone get their own space, which they own perfectly,” she notes.

In fact, the actor credits the growth of web space as one of the main reasons that lured her to look forward to career in showbiz once again, and now, she craves to showcase her acting prowess. However, she wouldn’t want to call her entry as a comeback.

“I feel like I am starting all over again as a newcomer. So, I am still waiting to find a script and a story, which I feel is good enough for my re-entry as a newcomer and something that would appeal to my sensibilities. I am not questioning the people who have offered me some roles, but they didn’t resonate with my sensibilities,” she concludes.