Song Sung Blue review: Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson shine in this Neil Diamond tribute that cuts deeper than nostalgia

Mike, a Vietnam veteran navigating sobriety, and Claire, a hairdresser with a strong voice and a fragile inner life, find purpose and connection through performance. Their act catches on, opening doors they never expected — including sharing a stage with Pearl Jam — even as personal tragedies begin to pile up.

Set against the distinctly American world of tribute acts and county fairs, the film follows Mike and Claire Sardina (Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson respectively), a blended-family couple in late-80s Milwaukee who stumble into local fame by forming a Neil Diamond tribute act called Lightning and Thunder.

The good For Indian viewers unfamiliar with Neil Diamond’s cultural footprint, the film smartly treats his music less as pop history and more as songs that offer reassurance, nostalgia and escape to the audience.

The film is held together almost entirely by its performances. Hugh brings restless energy and an aching vulnerability to Mike, playing him as a man desperate to be taken seriously without ever quite believing that he actually deserves it. Whether he’s rehearsing in private or performing under blinding lights, Hugh makes the act of singing feel like survival. Kate, meanwhile, delivers a quietly revelatory turn. Free of movie-star gloss, her Claire feels grounded, conflicted and emotionally porous, with music functioning as both refuge and release.

Craig’s direction removes mockery from what could have easily become kitsch. The film doesn’t sneer at its characters’ ambitions; instead, it leans into their loneliness, their need to be seen, and the small miracles that come from being heard. The musical sequences are allowed to breathe, giving songs narrative weight rather than treating them as nostalgic checkpoints.

The bad At times, the film struggles with restraint. Misfortune arrives in heavy waves, and the piling-on of tragedy occasionally borders on excess. Subplots involving the children are introduced with care but not always explored with depth, while the film’s final stretch feels longer than necessary, as though unsure where to land emotionally. The tonal shift in the latter half, from buoyant to bruising, may also feel jarring for viewers expecting a lighter ride.