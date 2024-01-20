Sonu Nigam: I’ll be part a dinner hosted by the trustees of the Ram Mandir

Sonu Nigam is all set to travel to Ayodhya on Sunday be part of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22. The musician says, “I feel very special to be one of the few invitees in a country that has a population of more than a billion for something so historic.” Sonu Nigam

Ask the Padma Shri recipient about his plans for the big day, and he says, “I am allowing myself to be surprised. I have no preconceived ideas about what’s in store for me. I know there will be a lot of protocols, crazy security and an atmosphere of utmost devotion all around. I have got new clothes made for the event. I have also been invited for a special dinner hosted by the trustees of the Ram Mandir. So, I am looking forward experiencing my true Bharat these two days.”

While Nigam is known for being very passionate about devotional music, the last few months have seen him come up with over six bhajans dedicated to Ram. “I don’t think many artistes can claim the number of devotional songs I have done throughout my career. Some people associate me solely through my Hanuman Chalisa, Mata Ki Bhentein, Shiv ji bhajans or Ram bhajans. This perhaps is my mother’s manifestation. She instilled devotion in me,” says the Ram sKe Hriday Mein singer.

Nigam also sang Avadh Mein Laute Hai Shri Ram, which caught PM Narendra Modi's attention. It has been penned by Ashutosh Agnihotri and composed by Shreyas Puranik. “The beauty of this bhajan lies in the magical words by Ashutosh ji and the incredible vocals by Sonu bhaiya. I have worked on many devotional songs with Sonu bhaiya, but this has been my fastest composition,” says Puranik. Nigam adds, "When Ashutosh shared with me a beautiful poem based on Shri Ram, we decided to turn it into a song. Since we didn’t have much time, I assigned this responsibility to my most trusted young boy, Shreyas. We got the song ready in five days.”