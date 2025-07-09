Sophie Turner jokes she got sex education on the sets of Game of Thrones: ‘More than enough’

English actor actor Sophie Turner recently opened up about how Game of Thrones played a major role in her personal and professional development — even when it came to unexpected lessons. Sophie Turner played the role of Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones(Instagram/sophiet)

While chatting on the Dish podcast, the 29-year-old actor said, "I definitely got my sex education from that show. More than enough." Sophie, who portrayed Sansa Stark in the Emmy-award winning show, reflected on how being part of the series shaped her over the years.

Having starred alongside a powerhouse ensemble including Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, and Gwendoline Christie, she shared how deeply connected she felt to the experience. "I never had proper formal training, so I got to learn from the amazing actors around me, which I felt like I won a competition. But it was great. We all were a family," she recalled.

Her time as Sansa spanned nearly a decade, and Sophie explained how her identity and that of her character began to intertwine. "My character, I got to live with. So it felt like we kind of merged into one person by the end of it. But it was amazing."

Sansa Stark’s evolution throughout the series became one of its most compelling arcs. Introduced as a sheltered and idealistic young noblewoman, Sansa endured a series of harrowing experiences that included betrayal, captivity, and abuse. But rather than breaking her, these events transformed her into a resilient, politically sharp, and commanding presence in Westeros. By the series’ end, Sansa had claimed her power, being crowned Queen in the North — a testament to her strength, intelligence, and survival.

Looking back, Sophie said the show helped her grow both on and off camera. "Everything I learned from Game of Thrones — and a bit from my parents," she noted, crediting the series for teaching her about set dynamics, professional conduct, and making career choices.

She’s also gone on record before about her love for the role, once saying she "loved playing Sansa" on the show.