Soundarya Sharma on her Hollywood debut: There's no backlog of surnames, or push and pull games there

For actor Soundarya Sharma, this is quite an exciting time as she has a big Bollywood film with Housefull 5, and recently she dropped pictures with John Wick director Chad Stahelski, announcing her Hollywood debut. Opening up about it, she reveals that it’s a feature film. “I think manifestations really do have power. I happened to meet one friend. They knew the producers and the producers called me and I was training there. They don't have any hang ups. If actually you deserve it, they will speak to you and call you. There's no backlog of surnames, or push and pull games and kisi se phone karado types. That is what they keep asking you here,” she says, adding, “Over there, it's a different experience. They are very particular about timings and there is no discrimination.” Soundarya Sharma on Hollywood debut, Housefull 5, paan masala ad

Talking about Housefull 5, she says, “Working for Housefull 5 has been an incredible experience. I am treated the same way like how Akshay (Kumar, actor) sir and other people are treated. I am already like one of those ‘I have arrived girl’. The fan girl moment is always happening. With Akshay sir, I have worked in an ad and he also came at the trailer launch of my firm Ranchi Diaries six years ago. I say he is my lucky charm and now I get to be alongside him in his film. Being his heroine, it's such an overwhelming feeling.”

She adds, “People have Godfather, I have a Godsister, (producer) Warda Nadidwala. She and Sajid (Nadiadwala, producer) sir saw my showreel, she saw me in Bigg Boss and my ad. So, they were very amazed with the fact that this girl has more to it.”

Talking about the ad, Soundarya faced flak for featuring in that paan masala ad with actors Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay and Ajay Devgn. She has no qualms and addresses it saying, “Given an opportunity, where I will be sharing my screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, the three biggest stars of our country in today's time for 30 years. You think I'm fool enough to say no to something like that? And my choices as a person are different from as an actor.”