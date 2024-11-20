Akshay Kumar among the first to show up for Maharashtra elections voting after acing HTLS 2024 political rapid fire

The disciplined and strict lifestyle Akshay Kumar has built for himself over the years, is known to all. What has become evident beyond a doubt in the past few days however, is how committed the actor is to being an upstanding citizen of the country. The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 is currently underway and both public figures as well as the common man have turned out in hoards, to exercise their right to vote. Well you will be pleased to know that when it comes to the movie industry, Akshay was among the first few well-known faces to turn up. Akshay Kumar photographed after casting his vote for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The actor was photographed, dressed in a formal black button down and beige pants, as he arrived at his designated polling booth. He even took a moment to interact with the paparazzi, commenting on how well the cleanliness of the area was maintained, along with the top-notch facilities put in place for senior citizens. Akshay was then also photographed exiting the polling booth, proudly showing off his marked finger after having cast his vote.

A few days back, the actor had marked his presence at the annual Hindustan Times Leadership Summit being held in New Delhi, in tow with actor Ajay Devgn. A sit down session, moderated by Hindustan Times Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle, Sonal Kalra, was followed by a political rapid fire round directed at the actor duo. When asked how many seats the Maharashtra assembly comprises of, Akshay confidently answered "288" — the correct figure — even before the question had concluded, leaving the crowd impressed with his prompt response.

On the professional front, Akshay was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The early November release is still running in theatres.

Separately, polling for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections commenced at 7AM today morning and is set to conclude at 6PM, with votes being cast across 288 constituencies.