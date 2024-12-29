Spotted: Pregnant Athiya Shetty flaunting her baby bump in Australia

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are going to be new parents soon. The celebrity couple had announced their pregnancy in November this year. The India batter and actor shared the joyful news of their first pregnancy through a heartfelt post on their social media handles, with their baby expected to arrive in 2025. They posted a note which read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025 (baby feet emojis).” Athiya Shetty's Baby Bump Steals the Spotlight in Australia

Rahul married Athiya, daughter of Hindi film superstar Suniel Shetty, in January 2023. The two reportedly met in 2019 through a mutual friend.

Since the announcement of the pregnancy, they have been avoiding the Indian paparazzi. But eager fans have caught her on camera. In a recent video that surfaced on social media, Athiya was spotted with her baby bump.



A pregnant Athiya was recently spotted in Australia, showing off her baby bump while enjoying a day out. Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement and share congratulatory messages for the soon-to-be parents, Athiya and cricketer KL Rahul.

She is currently in Australia amid the ongoing Test series at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. In the video, Athiya can be seen walking behind actor Anushka Sharma. She wore a black and white striped full-sleeved top with a denim skirt, and her baby bump was quite evident in the clip. Anushka, on the other hand, kept it casual in grey trousers paired with a crisp white shirt.

A number of fans gushed over the pics and video that surfaced online on Reddit. In the comment section of the post, netizens have written congratulatory messages for the couple. One user wrore, "Aww cute baby bump." Another user commented, "I wanna see them so bad!! My family friend met Athiya and KL and took a pic. Athiya truly glows." Another post reads, “Lol they don’t need bodyguards there."