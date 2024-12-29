Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Spotted: Pregnant Athiya Shetty flaunting her baby bump in Australia

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 29, 2024 02:58 PM IST

Pregnant Athiya Shetty was recently spotted in Australia, showing off her baby bump. Fans took to social media to expressing excitement for Athiya and KL Rahul.

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are going to be new parents soon. The celebrity couple had announced their pregnancy in November this year. The India batter and actor shared the joyful news of their first pregnancy through a heartfelt post on their social media handles, with their baby expected to arrive in 2025. They posted a note which read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025 (baby feet emojis).”

Athiya Shetty's Baby Bump Steals the Spotlight in Australia
Athiya Shetty's Baby Bump Steals the Spotlight in Australia

Rahul married Athiya, daughter of Hindi film superstar Suniel Shetty, in January 2023. The two reportedly met in 2019 through a mutual friend.

Since the announcement of the pregnancy, they have been avoiding the Indian paparazzi. But eager fans have caught her on camera. In a recent video that surfaced on social media, Athiya was spotted with her baby bump.

A pregnant Athiya was recently spotted in Australia, showing off her baby bump while enjoying a day out. Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement and share congratulatory messages for the soon-to-be parents, Athiya and cricketer KL Rahul.

She is currently in Australia amid the ongoing Test series at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. In the video, Athiya can be seen walking behind actor Anushka Sharma. She wore a black and white striped full-sleeved top with a denim skirt, and her baby bump was quite evident in the clip. Anushka, on the other hand, kept it casual in grey trousers paired with a crisp white shirt.

A number of fans gushed over the pics and video that surfaced online on Reddit. In the comment section of the post, netizens have written congratulatory messages for the couple. One user wrore, "Aww cute baby bump." Another user commented, "I wanna see them so bad!! My family friend met Athiya and KL and took a pic. Athiya truly glows." Another post reads, “Lol they don’t need bodyguards there."

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On