Sting at his Lolla India gig: Kai Zhala Mumbai

The headliner for day 2 was musician Sting, who at 72 years was a true live artist as he kept his fans engaged and wanting for more. Unlike the other artists at Lollapalooza India, a two-day festival that took place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, who kept pledging their love for India and Mumbai, Sting was a complete performer. The former frontman of the music band The Police was here in India to give his fans a night they won’t forget. Sting in Mumbai

When he took to the stage at 8.25 pm in the night, he greeted the crowd in Marathi with "Kai Zhala Mumbai?", which roughly translates to "What's up Mumbai?"

Sting during his performance in Mumbai

However, Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner CBE aka Sting kept the talking to a minimum and only spoke when it was necessary to egg the crowd on. He played his best songs from Englishman In New York, A Thousand Years, Every Breath You Take, Shape of My Heart, So Lonely and Roxanne to name a few. He also performed Everything’s Going To Be Alright by Bob Marley with his own twist and added a reggae element to his set. He belted out about 16 songs over his one-and-half-hour-long performance.

As the singer was wrapping up his gig, the crowd began to chant, “One more song”. While revelling in the love he was receiving, Sting asked the audience, “Tell me what you want?” While he received an overwhelming number of song requests, Sting ended up performing a fan-favourite Roxanne, which made the crowd crazy.

At the end of the night, his fans were left completely satisfied with his paisa vasool performance. Standing front and centre as Sting belted out his hit tracks was day 1 headliner, singer Halsey, who was enjoying the performance along with Sting’s family.

Singing along in the crowd were rumoured actor-couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, along with Kunal Kapur, and Malaika Arora, among others. Talking to PTI, Arora said, "The show was superb, outstanding. He is a legend."

Over the two days, the festival saw several stars in attendance such as actors Taapsee Pannu and Priyanshu Painyuli, singers Papon, Jonita Gandhi and Benny Dayal, comedian Zakir Khan, Orry, and YouTuber Tanmay Bhatt, in attendance. During OneRepublic’s performance, singers Armaan Malik and Eric Nam were spotted singing along to the music.