Sumbul Touqeer to have a working birthday, says fans' love makes it special every year

Actor Sumbul Touqeer's work in television shows has made her a household name, bringing her love from fans from all over the country. That love multiplies on her birthday every year and this year too she is looking forward to it. Sumbul Toqueer turns 22 years old on Saturday.

The actor, who turns 22 on Saturday, reveals, its going to be a working birthday for her.

“This time, I’m celebrating my birthday on the sets with the cast and team of Itti Si Khushi. We spend so much time together shooting that they’ve really become like second family, so it feels special to bring in my birthday with them,” shares the actor, who has been part of shows such as Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, Imlie amongst others.

Her excitement for the birthday is all the more because her fans pamper her with love and care.

“My fans are truly the sweetest! Every year they shower me with so much love messages, edits, and even letters. Some of them even organize charity drives Whenever possible, I cut a cake with them or connect online to thank them personally. Their love honestly makes my birthday extra special every single year,” says the actor.

Ask what is her goals next year, she says, “Every birthday reminds me of how far I’ve come and how many wonderful people and experiences have shaped my journey.”

Is there a birthday ritual she follows?

“I like to start the day by thanking God and my family for their love and support that’s very important to me. Even when I’m shooting,” shares Sumbul.

As for her career journey, she accepts, “there is a long way to go”.

“I started acting when I was really young just a kid, actually! Over the years, I’ve learned so much from every project, every co-actor, and every director I’ve worked with. But I still feel like there’s always more to learn. Experience definitely gives you confidence, but I think growth and learning as an actor never really stops,” she says.