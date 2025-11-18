Sunjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna miss Dhurandhar trailer lunch due to visa issues

The trailer launch of Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated film Dhurandhar was launched in Mumbai today. While the event saw the presence of key cast and crew members, R Madhvan, Arjun Rampal, debutant Sara Arjun and others. What stood out was notable absence of senior actors Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna, who have played pivotal roles in the film. Dhurandher

Addressing their absence, co-star Arjun Rampal clarified that their non-attendance was due to visa-related issues. “Sanjay sir and Akshaye couldn’t be here today as they didn’t get their visas on time. They were really looking forward to joining us for the launch, but unfortunately, it didn’t work out,” said Arjun during the launch.

Despite their absence, the event received an energetic response, especially with Ranveer Singh leading the launch.

We later confirmed with the movie’s management team and they clarified, “Arjun was joking. It was meant to be a joke. Sanjay sir and Akshaye are shooting for other things and couldn’t be here.”

The trailer showcased high-octane action, powerful dialogue delivery and intense character arcs.

Arjun further added that both actors have delivered impactful performances in the film. “We are all excited for the audience to see what Dhurandhar has to offer,” he said.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar brings together an ensemble cast and is slated to hit theatres on December 5.