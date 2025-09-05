Sunny Hinduja, Aamir Ali, Nia Sharma welcome GST reform, call it a ‘great’ step

The recently announced GST reforms have sparked wide-ranging discussions across industries, and Bollywood is no exception. As the new policies take shape, several actors from the fraternity are weighing in on how these changes could impact not just the business of cinema but also the larger creative ecosystem. Sunny Hinduja, Nia Sharma and Aamir Ali

Sunny Hinduja:

It’s a welcome step ,but industry(corporates & manufacturers)should pass it on to consumers. Only after that it will increase the purchase power of common man. It will generate more domestic demand & investment.

I am excited to buy things that are made in INDIA. Tabhi toh consumers ka faida hoga and eventually desh ka faida hoga.

Aamir Ali -

The reduction of GST on basic necessities is a great move that has been long overdue. It's a welcome step for all of us, particularly for those in the lower-income bracket. The taxes on many essential items were unnecessary, and reducing them to 5% is a significant relief. Although I'm not entirely satisfied with the 40% tax on cars, which seems excessive, I was thinking of buying a car and was deterred by the high tax, and now it's become even higher. But overall, this initiative is a positive development for the general public. It's a great start, and I appreciate the effort to make essential items more affordable.

Nia Sharma -

The new GSt reforms have come as a huge sigh of relief as it eases the burden on the common man’s pocket to begin with.

Lowering th slabs on the household and grocery items are a welcoming change and people will benefit more from it.

Also bringing GsT to zero % on life insurance is going to be a boon as it makes healthcare more affordable to people .

Actor - Nia Sharma

As a producer, I welcome the new GST rate slabs. This streamlining will bring greater clarity and efficiency to the filmmaking process. A fair and balanced tax structure helps reduce unnecessary burden on both producers and audiences, encouraging more people to come to theatres. Ultimately, this positivity allows us to invest more into quality storytelling, world-class technology, and nurturing talent — strengthening Indian cinema’s growth on a global stage.

Producer Abhinav Shukla-

It's surely a welcome step as it will do a lot of good to the common man. And do a lot of good for the Make in India initiative. Though it doesn't have any major impact on the entertainment industry as that remains to be watched for the near future.