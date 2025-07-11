Superman X Reviews: Has James Gunn successfully revived the superhero genre? Here's what netizens have to say

James Gunn’s much-anticipated Superman has finally flown into theatres and as expected, the reactions are soaring all over the place. This is Gunn’s first major release since taking over as co-head of DC Studios, and after the massive genre-defining success of Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), fans were curious to see how he'd handle the Man of Steel. Would he stick the landing? Or crash under sky-high expectations? David Corenswet as Superman

About David Corenswet's Superman

In this reboot, Superman finds himself at the centre of both international and domestic conflicts, giving longtime nemesis Lex Luthor the perfect opportunity to strike. With the stakes raised, it's up to Lois Lane and Superman's trusty canine, Krypto, to help save the day. David Corenswet dons the cape as Superman this time with The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan stepping into the heels of Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult giving us a brooding, villainous Lex Luthor.

So… what are fans saying?

Let’s just say the reactions have been anything but mild-mannered. On the positive end, some viewers are calling it one of the best superhero films of all time. “#Superman is INCREDIBLE. Gunn delivers a triumph... David Corenswet is born to play Superman... walked out of the theatre very happy,” said one viewer, giving it an 8.5/10. Another fan raved, “THIS MOVIE WAS AMAZING, TOP 10 BEST SUPERHERO FILM OF ALL TIME. I BELIEVE A MAN CAN FLY WOOOOOOO.” And yet another shared, “It made me wanna run through a brick wall with the optimism and humanity of it.” People are especially loving Corenswet’s performance. “It has a charm that just makes you smile from ear to ear and that charm is mostly because of David Corenswet as Superman,” one review read.

But not everyone was sold on Gunn’s vision with many stuck in the middle. “Alright, SUPERMAN is both great AND awful… one of the best characterisations of Superman in film, and one of the most retarded plots,” a conflicted review read. One viewer added, “Spoiler Free Superman review: Good. Political. You'll be annoyed walking out, but think about the key lines of the movie and what you actually disagreed with, and then you'll be like... oh! I liked it!”

And those who didn't like it, hated it. "My quick review of Superman It’s ADHD: The Movie. Pacing is awful, and you feel like you’re being spun in a hundred different directions. It never really finds any footing. I wouldn’t say I hated it, but I really didn’t like it,” said one. Another comment read, “Just finished watching #Superman probably the worst CBM movie ever made. Even worse than Marvel movies and The Flash. I don't understand a single good review that was given by the YouTube influencers.”

While some are hailing it as a powerful reset of the DC universe with a fresh emotional core, others think it’s all cape and no clarity. The bottom line? Gunn has taken a bold swing, and whether it soars or sinks seems to depend entirely on your taste.