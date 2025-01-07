Suriya-Bobby Deol's box-office bomb Kanguva enters Oscars 2025 race with Girls will be Girls, All We Imagine as Light

One of the most awaited Indian films of the year 2024 was Siruthai Siva’s directorial Kanguva. The buzz was crazy, especially because of the versatile star cast with Tamil superstar Suriya in a dual role, Bollywood beauty Disha Patani opposite him and Bobby Deol as the antagonist in his Tamil debut. After seeing Bobby lock horns with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal (2023), fans obviously had high expectations from him. However, the epic fantasy action film failed to impress and ended up emerging as a box-office bomb, earning merely 1/3rd of the budget it was made on. So you can imagine the shock amongst netizens when Kanguva reportedly became a top contender for Oscars 2025. Bobby Deol and Suriya in Kanguva

Yes, you read that right. Within a month of release and a disappointing box office performance, Kanguva took the digital route and arrived on OTT. Despite being one of the most expensive Indian films ever made with a budget of ₹300-350 crore, it raked in ₹106 crore and ended up becoming a dud. And now, it is reportedly competing with the likes of Shuchi Talati’s Girls Will Be Girls (2024) and Payal Kapadia’s critically acclaimed All We Imagine as Light (2024), which had two nominations at the Golden Globes 2025.

As revealed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, 323 feature films have been selected as eligible for the 97th Academy Awards, out of which 207 movies meet the requirements for Best Picture category. 6 of the names in this list are Indian films— Kanguva (Tamil), Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (Hindi), Santosh (Hindi), Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Hindi), All We Imagine as Light (Malayalam-Hindi) and Girls will be Girls (Hindi-English). While fans are delighted, a majority of netizens want to know why Kanguva, a box-office bomb, has made it to this esteemed list.

Have you seen the Suriya and Bobby-starrer yet?