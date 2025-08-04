Tamannaah Bhatia breaks silence on link-up rumours with Virat Kohli, Abdul Razzaq: ‘It’s very awkward’

On the sets of a shampoo commercial in 2013, cricketer Virat Kohli met his now-wife and the love of his life, actor Anushka Sharma. Fans instantly fell in love with their chemistry, shipping the two. But this was not Virat’s only ad which made noise. In another advertisement, the legendary cricketer shared the screen with Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia. Virat charmed Tamannaah in this ad clip into giving him her phone number. The video soon gave rise to dating rumours, suggesting that Tamannaah and Virat were seeing each other for a bit after working together. Well, years later, Tamannaah has finally broken her silence on these reports. Tamannaah Bhatia with Virat Kohli and Abdul Razzaq

In a recent chat with The Lallantop, when asked about her rumoured past with Virat Kohli, Tamannaah Bhatia rubbished the reports and explained that they had met just once. The actor was quoted saying, “I feel so bad because I literally met him for only one day. I have never met Virat after the shoot. Na maine unse baat ki, na unse mili hoon.” That’s not all! Tamannaah also responded to rumours of her ‘secret marriage’ to Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq. She shared, “Mazaak mazaak mein Abdul Razzaq! The internet is a fun place. Yeah, according to the internet, I was briefly married to Abdul Razzaq.”

Tamannaah Bhatia and Abdul Razzaq

Tamannaah went on to share her thoughts on fake link-ups and stated, “It’s very awkward. Jab koi bhi taalluq nahi hota hai aur log bana dete hain. But there is nothing you can do. Waqt lagta hai, you come to accept that aap iske baare mein kuch kar nahi sakte. Jisko jaisa sochna hai, wo waisa hi sochega. Aap sabko baith ke control nahi kar sakte.”

In reality, Tamannaah was dating actor Vijay Varma for a bit. They reportedly fell in love in 2022 and confirmed their relationship a year later. In early 2025, Tamannaah and Vijay parted ways.