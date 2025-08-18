Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sidharth-Janhvi add Bollywood tadka to UP T20 Cricket League in Lucknow

The opening ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium was a glamorous affair, with Bollywood celebrities adding star power to the event in Lucknow. Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor at the opening ceremony of the UP T20 league(Photos: Deepak Gupta/HT)

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan set the tone with a high-energy performance, belting out hits like Desi Girl, Aa Jara Kareeb Se, Disco Deewane, and Aisa Jaadu Dala Re. She was followed by actor Disha Patani, Uttar Pradesh’s own star, who enthralled the crowd with performances on Mundiya Tu Bach Ke Rahi, Bareilly Ka Jhumka, and Slow Motion.

Next, actor Tamannaah Bhatia raised the temperature with a scintillating act, dancing to Dilwalon Ke Dil Ka Karaar, Ghaghra, Jhumka Gira Re, and Tera Nasha. The evening peaked as she performed on Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2 (2024).

Officials, players and celebrities at the unveiling of UP T20 Leage trophy in Lucknow(Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor also took the stage, grooving to songs from their film Param Sundari.

A dazzling laser show and fireworks further lit up the night.

The trophy was unveiled in the presence of the six team captains, league brand ambassador and former cricketer Suresh Raina, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, UPT20 League Governing Council Chairman and UP Cricket Association Director Devendra Singh Chauhan, among other dignitaries.

Shukla said, “UP T20 Cricket League has succeeded in highlighting the talent of Uttar Pradesh and that's the reason we see dozens of players from the state playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).”

Chauhan added, “The scale of the state league has become bigger every year which can be gauged from the auctions, infrastructure, enthusiasm amongst the players and audience.”

In the opening match, Meerut Mavericks, led by Rinku Singh, defeated Sameer Rizvi’s Kanpur Superstars by 86 runs. The final match of the tournament will be held on September 6.

Earlier in the day, Sidharth and Janhvi went to Hazratganj where the relished the famous basket chaat.