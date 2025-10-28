Tamannaah Bhatia on how Baahubali changed her as a person: ‘It gave me a lot more confidence to be…’

Tamannaah Bhatia began her acting career two decades ago with the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra (2005). She then shifted her focus to the South industry, where she worked in Tamil and Telugu projects. But the biggest turning point in her career came 10 years later when Tamannaah joined Prabhas in SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning as Avanthika. Her memorable performance, chemistry with the lead star and graceful dance moves made the actor the talk of the town. Tamannaah returned to our screens with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), carving her name in the industry as a prominent star. Ever since, Tamannaah has been unstoppable.
In a recent chat with Filmfare, Tamannaah Bhatia was asked what the Baahubali franchise did to her not only as an actor but also as a person. Answering this, Tamannaah shared, “Baahubali was a film that I learned the most about. We were shooting against the green screen so we had to imagine a lot of things. I learnt much about VFX and how it’s used to enhance a film. It gave me a lot more confidence to be a lot more experimental. From there onwards, I really refrained from taking people's opinions seriously. I started to trust my gut a lot more. It gave me a lot of insight into my own personality.”
Tamannaah and her co-stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishna and Sathyaraj are currently gearing up for the release of Baahubali: The Epic. The film is a re-edited and remastered single-film version of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Set to release on October 31, this version will also have previously unseen scenes. Apart from Baahubali: The Epic, Tamannaah, who was last seen in Aryan Khan’s show The Ba***ds of Bollywood’s song Ghafoor, has Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri co-starrer O' Romeo in her kitty.