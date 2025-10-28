Tamannaah Bhatia on how Baahubali changed her as a person: ‘It gave me a lot more confidence to be…’

Tamannaah Bhatia began her acting career two decades ago with the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra (2005). She then shifted her focus to the South industry, where she worked in Tamil and Telugu projects. But the biggest turning point in her career came 10 years later when Tamannaah joined Prabhas in SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning as Avanthika. Her memorable performance, chemistry with the lead star and graceful dance moves made the actor the talk of the town. Tamannaah returned to our screens with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), carving her name in the industry as a prominent star. Ever since, Tamannaah has been unstoppable.

In a recent chat with Filmfare, Tamannaah Bhatia was asked what the Baahubali franchise did to her not only as an actor but also as a person. Answering this, Tamannaah shared, “Baahubali was a film that I learned the most about. We were shooting against the green screen so we had to imagine a lot of things. I learnt much about VFX and how it’s used to enhance a film. It gave me a lot more confidence to be a lot more experimental. From there onwards, I really refrained from taking people's opinions seriously. I started to trust my gut a lot more. It gave me a lot of insight into my own personality.”