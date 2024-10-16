Composer Tanishk Bagchi on collab with Pitbull on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: He brings an infectious energy

Composer Tanishk Bagchi is glad that he got to collaborate with American rapper Pitbull for the title song of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. “Collaborating with Pitbull was exciting, as he brings such an infectious energy and unique style to the table. Merging his vibe with Bollywood sounds was a creative process that allowed me to experiment and create something global, yet rooted in our music traditions,” says Bagchi, who also got the OG singer Neeraj Shridhar and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh on board for the track. Tanishk Bagchi; (right) Pitbull and Diljit Dosanjh

“Diljit has a versatile range and working with him was smooth because of his natural ability to blend different musical styles. He added a new dimension to the track with his Punjabi flair,” says Bagchi.

Sharing what Pitbull and Dosanjh brought to the table and how he went about shaping their respective parts, Bagchi says, “Pitbull and Diljit brought their distinct styles to the track. Pitbull’s part came with his signature flair, full of energy and global appeal. Diljit, on the other hand, added a regional flavour with his Punjabi touch.”

The OG song from Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) earned cult status. This is the third time the track has been revisited for the franchise’s third instalment. Is revising a cult song challenging? The composer says, “Reworking a cult song is always challenging, because it holds sentimental value for people. When you introduce a new genre and collaborate with different artistes, you have to strike a balance between preserving the original essence and bringing a fresh perspective. The challenge lies in staying respectful while pushing boundaries.” Bagchi adds that the song features Amapiano, a sub-genre of house music from South Africa, which is believed to have been used for the first time in a Bollywood number. “I came across Amapiano while exploring different genres for inspiration. I felt it would blend well with the Bollywood vibe of the track. The genre is growing globally and incorporating it added a fresh layer to the song.”