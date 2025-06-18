Tanuj Virwani on being robbed by his 10 year-old-spot boy: I have a baby at home, it’s scary

“This is a deeply upsetting moment for me,” says Tanuj Virwani as he got robbed by his spot boy of 10 years. “He wasn’t just my spot boy. He was like family. He’s been with us since 2015–2016, from the Inside Edge days. He lived with us, ate with us, travelled with us. I’ve always treated everyone equally at home—whether it’s staff or family, that line was never drawn,” adds Tanuj. I have a baby daughter, it’s scary: Tanuj Virwani on being robbed by his 10 year-old-spot boy

The actor explains that things began to feel off when items started disappearing from their home. “It started with a jacket, then a couple of my dad’s expensive watches. We had just come back from a trip to the UK, and some of the currency we brought back went missing too. We’re not the kind of family that locks things up at home. There’s always been a basic sense of trust,” says the 38-year-old actor.

What made the situation worse was learning that the spot boy had developed a drinking problem and was selling stolen items to feed his addiction. “It’s not just the material loss, it’s the betrayal. I have a baby daughter, my wife, my mother—all living in this house. You can’t have someone under the influence, stealing things, around your family. It’s frightening,” says the actor.

Tanuj added that the betrayal shook the sense of security they had in their own home, especially after recent Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident which heightened many safety concerns. “We live in a stand-alone bungalow in Juhu. It’s not a gated community. Every day you read about crime in the papers—when it’s someone inside your own home, it hits differently.” He further adds, “It does feel like a personal loss. I’m an only child, and I tend to form close bonds. He travelled with me everywhere—London, Singapore, Dubai, Bangkok. I got his passport made. I’ve always treated him with respect and affection. I’m more upset and let down than I am angry.”

The matter has been reported to the police. Tanuj explains that while he was out for work, his father coordinated with law enforcement: “They found foreign currency, perfumes, and other stolen items in his bag. The watches haven’t been recovered yet, but from what I hear, he’s admitting to things. He’s currently at the police station, being interrogated.”

Despite what happened, Tanuj says the decision to bring in additional security isn’t something they’re rushing into. “We’re a very normal, middle-class-rooted family. We don’t have private security. We just have to be more cautious going forward. When we do hire new staff, it has to be the right fit—someone trustworthy.” Wrapping up he says, “I don’t want a quick-fix replacement who becomes a bigger problem. We’ll be okay. But this has definitely been a rough patch.”