Taylor Swift and ‘best friend’ Ed Sheeran surprise fans with a joint performance at Eras Tour in London

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour is currently on the last leg of its tour of the European continent. Having first begun in March 2023, the singer has performed over 150 concerts in over 90 cities across the world. During Swift's latest concert, in London's Wembley Stadium, she surprised her fans with a special guest - her collaborator, English musician Ed Sheeran - on stage.

The duo, who have worked on three songs till now, performed to a sold-out show of around 92,000 Swifties. Swift brought Sheeran out during the acoustic section of the three-hour show, which usually features a new song every time. She began by singing the duo's 2012 hit, Everything Has Changed, and then introduced Sheeran to the crowd, amid a loud roar of cheers.

Speaking to her fans, Swift said, “This is one of my best friends in the world.”

She then went on to add, “We toured together on the Red tour. Every time I’m doing the Red part of the show, I think about the memories that we’ve made. And now he is someone who plays Wembley like every week. This is regular for him."

The pair then sang their 2017 collab End Game and Swift also sang Sheeran's biggest hit number, Thinking Out Loud. Sheeran supported the singer's soulful singing with the trusty guitar that he had on hand. Swift also strummed away on her guitar during their joint performance.

They have also sung together on The Joker And The Queen. It was part of Sheeran's fifth studio album = (Equals), released in 2021 with five singles.

According to a Rolling Stones report, when performing the red-head singer-songwriter's song, the fans' wristbands lit up in bright green to symbolise his X (Multiply) album cover.

While thanking Sheeran for coming out and performing, Swift said, "He works so hard and he’s on tour right now, and he’s probably so tired, but he wanted to come and play for you and do this for all of us. Give it up for Ed Sheeran.”

In London, the rest of the surprise songs that Swift performed for her fans were a mashup of The Alchemy and King of My Heart, which she played on her piano.

This concert was the first time she put on The Eras Tour show since she cancelled the concerts in Vienna, last week due to a terror threat. Two people were arrested for the threat to the Austrian capital.

This is also the first time she was in the UK after the attack last month, where three kids were killed at a Swift-themed dance class. The singer also made no mention of these attacks during her concert, but reports suggest she has reached out to the families of the dead children privately.