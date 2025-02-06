The $300M divorce: Hailey's priorities and Justin's mental health struggles — inside the Biebers’ troubled marriage

Rumours surrounding the marriage of pop sensation Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Rhode Bieber, have been circulating and the relationship is reportedly under significant strain. After nearly six years of marriage, sources close to the couple have hinted that the two may be heading for a $300 million divorce. This has left fans and followers questioning what’s really going on between the pair. At the heart of it, reports suggest that Hailey’s “main concern is her son.” The founder of beauty brand rhode seems to be prioritising her child’s well-being and, as a result, may consider distancing herself from Justin. This could also involve seeking a portion of his fortune and full custody of their five-month-old son, Jack Blues. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

What's happening?

Insiders claim that Hailey has been dealing with difficulties in the marriage almost from the start. “Hailey’s been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage,” an insider told The US Sun. “She loves him madly, but he’s a loose cannon.” The constant pressure on Hailey’s emotional and mental health has led her friends to urge her to leave Justin. They believe that his “unacceptable behaviour” is taking a toll on her.

In addition to marital issues, Justin Bieber is reportedly facing anxiety about the upcoming sex trafficking trial involving his former mentor, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. The National Enquirer recently reported that Justin is worried about potentially testifying in the case. Although Combs maintains his innocence, a source shared, “He’s worried that revealing his connections to Combs could ‘ruin’ his career and life.”

Justin’s mental health struggles, which have been public knowledge for years, are also weighing heavily on the couple. Recently, images surfaced of Justin during a trip to Aspen, Colorado, where he was seen using a bong while wrapped in a blanket. A source close to the couple shared with National Enquirer, “Hailey finally agreed to date him in 2015 when he promised to stay clean and sober. He has stuck to that all through their relationship and six years of marriage. To see him backslide now — especially since he is a new dad — is absolutely frightening to Hailey.”

Hailey is reportedly feeling overwhelmed by Justin’s “woe is me” attitude, and friends suggest that their marriage may be on the brink of collapse. “Hailey has had it with Justin's ‘woe is me’ attitude. Their marriage is looking like it cannot be saved,” an insider revealed. “Hailey’s main concern is her son. She will take Justin to the cleaners to make sure Jack is provided for — and wash her hands for Justin as he slides further and further down a hole.”

Speculation about their relationship first sparked when fans noticed Justin had unfollowed Hailey on Instagram. However, this quickly subsided after Justin addressed it on social media, claiming that his account had been hacked — a response that raised some eyebrows. While nothing has been confirmed, the tension surrounding the couple is palpable, and their future together remains uncertain.