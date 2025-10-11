‘The collab nobody wanted’: Deepika Padukone’s role as India’s first Mental Health Ambassador sparks backlash online

The announcement was made on World Mental Health Day, where Deepika met Union Health Minister JP Nadda to discuss her new role in expanding awareness and accessibility of mental health resources across India. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared her gratitude, writing, “On World Mental Health Day, I am deeply honoured to be appointed as the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare’s first-ever Mental Health Ambassador.”

Deepika Padukone has had quite the week. After months of staying silent on controversies surrounding her eight-hour workday comment, the actor finally broke her silence — clarifying that her choices are rooted in prioritising mental health. But just when the internet was catching its breath, Deepika made yet another headline-grabbing move — she’s now India’s first-ever Mental Health Ambassador, appointed by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Her husband Ranveer Singh, ever the supportive partner, quickly reposted the announcement with a proud note: “So incredibly proud.”

The internet reacts — and not everyone’s thrilled While the move sounds noble on paper, social media’s reaction was far from unanimous applause. Many felt that someone from the medical or psychology community — with a degree or professional background in mental health — rather than yet another Bollywood face, would have been a better fit.

Comments flooded Instagram within minutes of the announcement. One user wrote, “Pl do not make a mockery of mental health issues with such ridiculous moves.” Another added, “Great! Now all India needs is a few more brand ambassadors and the mental health crisis will just meditate itself away.” Others echoed similar sentiments saying, “A renowned scientist or doctor would have been a better choice for this role.” One more comment claimed, “Seriously? You couldn’t find one doctor to do this job in the entire country?” Another said, “Not even a single word justifying her credentials for this post?” And one more wrote, “The collab that nobody wanted!” Some even questioned why Bollywood should be the default face for every social cause: “Why always go after Bollywood? We should select someone from the business world who actually empowers India with their capabilities.”