The Drishyam 2 actor Neha Joshi says, it’s hard to detach from a character

ByS Farah Rizvi
Nov 28, 2023 12:14 PM IST

Actor finds it challenging moving over a character and a story, particularly after the recent show is going off air soon.

Actor Neha Joshi finds it challenging to detach from a character and a story, particularly after her recent show is all set to go off air soon.

“Life is such you need to learn to move on but it is easier said than done. It gets difficult to disconnect from a character that you have been playing for over a year or leave your team behind.

Also, as the set-up of the show Doosri Maa (2022) was based in Jaipur and the team was staying there too, it was really difficult to part ways as the show ends next week,” says the Ek Mahanayak-Dr BR Ambedkar actor on her Lucknow visit. Joshi who was seen in Bollywood film Drishyam 2 (2022) says she has been selective.about her Hindi film outing. Talking about it she adds, “Drishyam 2 was huge and just before the release, I had signed this television daily. The film was a hit, and I got multiple offers, as my character stood out. But, I believe in doing one thing at a time and as the show was on air, I became a bit selective while taking up another film. Also, when you play a protagonist, your responsibility doubles up, and I thought that films can happen later,” says the actor

For now, Joshi is happy that she has work on her plate. “When your show goes off air, as an actor it does hit you. You tend to ask, Ab kya?” “Thankfully I was saved from any such concern as I was offered another show, Atal, where I play the lead character of a mother. So, kuchh achcha hi hua and now I am glad yeh ghar baithne ka time nahin hai! I want to make the most of this phase and constantly take up work coming my way,” she concludes.

