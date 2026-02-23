The Kerala Story 2: Vipul Shah holds press conference in Delhi, introduces over 30 real victims of forced conversion

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah and director Kamakhya Narayan Singh addressed the media on Monday in Delhi regarding their upcoming film The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond. A still from The Kerala Story 2

During the press conference, the makers introduced 33 real victims of forced Islamic conversions, who one by one explained their fight against the cruelties that happened against them.

Vipul Shah said, “I often hear people say that Love Jihad and forced conversions are not happening in India. So we have brought together victims from all over the country.”

The victims have come from Bengal, Bihar, Bhilwada, Gangapur, Rajkot, Udaipur, Jammu, Maharashtra, Bhopal, Jharkhand, Faridabad, Meerut, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and Indore.

