The Kerala Story 2: Vipul Shah holds press conference in Delhi, introduces over 30 real victims of forced conversion
The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond stars Aishwarya Ojha, Ulka Gupta and Aditi Bhatia.
Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah and director Kamakhya Narayan Singh addressed the media on Monday in Delhi regarding their upcoming film The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond.
During the press conference, the makers introduced 33 real victims of forced Islamic conversions, who one by one explained their fight against the cruelties that happened against them.
Vipul Shah said, “I often hear people say that Love Jihad and forced conversions are not happening in India. So we have brought together victims from all over the country.”
The victims have come from Bengal, Bihar, Bhilwada, Gangapur, Rajkot, Udaipur, Jammu, Maharashtra, Bhopal, Jharkhand, Faridabad, Meerut, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and Indore.
One of the first survivors to speak was Ranchi's National Shooter Tara Shahdeo, who explained in detail how she was tricked into marrying a man who first posed himself as Ranjit Kohil and later revealed his identity as Rakibul Hasan. After escaping them, Tara fought the case and in October 2023, he was sentenced to imprisonment along with his mother.
Other victims from Mumbai, Indore and several other cities also share their stories.
Concluding the press conference he said, "Kahaniaya aur bhi bohot hai. Aur bhi bohot baatein hai. Hum aap logo ko inki zubani sunana chahte the. Jitne log bhi humein propaganda bolte hai, hum inhi logo ke saath khade rahenge. Chaahe jitni gaali aap dein mujhe. Problem pehchanenge nahi to solution aayega nahi."
Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh added, "Aisi jitni hazaaro ladkiya hai, jinhe lagta hai ki hum helpless hai. Hum sabke saath khade hai."
