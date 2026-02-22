Anurag Kashyap calls The Kerala Story 2 ‘bakwaas propaganda’, slams beef-eating scene: Aise koi khichdi bhi nahi khilata

Anurag, who was in Kochi to attend the Filmfare Awards South, was questioned by the paparazzi whether he has seen the trailer of The Kerala Story 2. He replied, "The Kerala Story is s*** movie. It is bull**** propaganda. Total bull****. Aisa kaun beef khilata hai? Aisa koi khichdi bhi nahi khilata hai (Who feeds someone beef like this? No one is fed even khichdi in this manner). Bakwaas (nonsense) picture. It is called crap.”

The Kerala Story 2, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is all set to release in theatres on February 27. Ever since the trailer for The Kerala Story 2 dropped, the film has sparked polarising reactions. In one scene, one of the protagonists was seen being fed beef forcefully by a Muslim family. Now, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has reacted to the film and called it ‘propaganda’. (Also read: The Kerala Story 2 part of 'planned effort to defame Muslims', based on 'fake narratives', says All India Muslim Jamaat )

He added, “They just want to make money and please everybody; divide people. The filmmaker is a greedy man. He just wants to make money.”

Kerala CM slams The Kerala Story 2 A few days ago, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also issued a statement, condemning the film. “We must collectively reject attempts to portray Kerala, a land of religious harmony that stands at the forefront of sustainable development and is a model in maintaining law and order, as a center of terrorism. It is the responsibility of each of us to ensure that Kerala's secular foundation is not undermined by false propaganda and to reject it by upholding the values of secularism and brotherhood,” Vijayan added.

The Kerala Story 2 secured a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It is slated to release in cinemas on 27 February.

In a statement to HT, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah had said that the film is based on true cases from the Indian legal system. “When we make a film like The Kerala Story: Goes Beyond, we wanted it to become more representative of our all-India situation. And hence, the three stories that we selected, we could not just tell their stories. We have taken many incidents from other girls' lives and made them part of their stories. As a result, it's a story of three girls, but it also has a reflection of a lot of other stories in it,” Shah had said.